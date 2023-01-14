United are reported to have paid between £25million and £30million as an initial fee, as part of a total package which could rise towards £35million with add-ons.

It eclipses the £27million that Leeds paid for Rodrigo following promotion to the Premier League in 2020, with Rutter's fee likely to be one of the biggest paid by a top-flight club this month.

He has signed a five-and-a-half year deal at Elland Road.

Rutter has scored two goals from 27 shots and 2.95 xG in the Bundesliga this season, adding a further two assists from 1.59 xA.

The 21/22 campaign brought eight goals from 6.84 xG - averaging out at 0.37 xG/95 - with 20 of his 33 appearances coming from the bench.

The forward's link-up play, chance creation and defensive work rate are eye-catching elements. According to FBRef, he sits in the 99th percentile for dribbles completed and blocks, the 93rd percentile for interceptions and the 83rd percentile for progressive passes.

He becomes Leeds' second signing of the January window, following the arrival of defender Max Wöber from Red Bull Salzburg.