Transfer rumours and football gossip: Thomas Partey, Paul Pogba, Martin Odegaard

Gunners captain Martin Odegaard is in advanced talks over a new contract, Ben White is set to begin negotiations over an extension. (Daily Mail)

According to reports, Pogba has called for counter analysis of the test that came back positive for doping. (Daily Mail)

Juventus are reportedly eyeing up a swoop for Arsenal central defensive midfielder Thomas Partey in January as a potential replacement for Paul Pogba following the Frenchman’s failed drug test. (Daily Express)

Undeterred by Fluminese’s rejection, Liverpool will resume its pursuit of Brazilian star Andre in January. (Daily Express)

Jurgen Klopp’s defensive headache has been eased by the return of Ibrahima Konate to training, the centre back could be available for this weekend's clash with Wolves. (Daily Mirror)

Burnley turned down the chance to sign Manchester United bound Sergio Reguilon, three days before the full back joined the Red Devils on loan. (The Sun)

Jota continues to face an anxious wait over his future with Nuno Espirito Santo no closer to revealing his next steps. (Daily Record)

Restrictions are beginning to be eased on Ivan Toney following his eight-month ban, Brentford's frontman returns to training next week. (The Sun)

Rob Edwards has angrily hit back at Garth Crooks and accused the BBC pundit of trying to turn Luton into a "laughing stock." The Hatters boss said the comments were ‘disrespectful.’ (Daily Mirror)

A Football League manager who placed bets on matches has escaped with a formal warning after being investigated by the FA. (The Times)

La Liga have informed Barcelona their wage cap will be reduced to £232m. (Daily Mail)

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi and CF Pachuca's Jenni Hermoso are among those nominated for The Best FIFA men's and women's awards 2023. (The Sun)