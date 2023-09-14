Wolves vs Liverpool betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

It would not be surprising to see a disjointed display at Molineux as 15 of their players were away on international duty.

Liverpool were sluggish after the September international break last season, taking a solitary point from their games with Brighton ( 3-3 ) and a trip to the Emirates ( 3-2 ).

They were humbled by Brighton after a plucky performance at Old Trafford .

Overall, Wolves have pleasantly surprised this campaign.

What are the best bets?

Unsurprisingly, Liverpool suffer without Virgil van Dijk, whose suspension for his red card at Newcastle forces him to miss a second successive game.

Since the beginning of the 2020/21 campaign, the Dutch centre-back has played 74 Premier League games for the Reds - over that period Liverpool’s win percentage was 65% and their loss ratio was just 14%.

Over that four-season period, Van Dijk has missed 44 league games and when he's absent the Reds' win percentage drops to 50% and their loss rate rises to 23%.

For that reason alone there is some juice in siding with the hosts here. I am not brave enough to back WOLVES on the nose but WIN-OR-DRAW DOUBLE CHANCE provides some extra security at a nice price.

Van Dijk only missed six league games last campaign, four of which were away from home and Liverpool did not win a single one of them.

Coincidentally, Wolves were one of the few sides to play the Reds during Van Dijk’s absence last season and the Wanderers beat them 3-0.

CRAIG DAWSON was among the scorers that day and I fancy him to repeat the feat at a cool 14/1.

The thinking being that Klopp’s side are significantly weaker at set-pieces without Van Dijk.

As far as centre-backs go, Dawson is pretty prolific. He’s scored 45 goals in his career (goals per 90 of 0.11) which means there’s plenty of value in his price TO SCORE ANYTIME.