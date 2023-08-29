Sporting Life
Virgil van Dijk was sent off against Newcastle

Virgil van Dijk charged with acting in an improper manner following red card at Newcastle

By Sporting Life
18:40 · TUE August 29, 2023

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has been charged with acting in an improper manner following his red card at Newcastle on Sunday.

The Netherlands international was dismissed for a foul on Alexander Isak in the first half of the Reds’ 2-1 victory at St James’ Park but the centre-back initially refused to leave the pitch and then remonstrated with referee John Brooks.

That earned him an automatic one-match ban against Aston Villa this weekend but the suspension could be increased, which could see him sit out the trip to Wolves also.

“Virgil van Dijk has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3.1 following Liverpool’s Premier League game against Newcastle United on Sunday, 27 August,” said a statement from the Football Association.

“It’s alleged that the defender acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words towards a match official.”

Van Dijk has until Friday to respond to the charge.

FOOTBALL TIPS