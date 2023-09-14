Transfer rumours and football gossip: Graham Potter, Thomas Partey, Jurgen Klopp, Jonjo Shelvey

The latest rumours and gossip from Thursday's back pages, including reports Graham Potter has turned down an approach to return to management with Rangers.

Graham Potter has turned down a return to management with Scottish side Rangers after being approached to replace under-fire Michael Beale. (Sun) Staying in the dugout for a moment, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe retains the full backing of the club's Saudi chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan, whose only response to the team's difficult start has been to ask what additional help he can provide. (Telegraph) And Liverpool fans can apparently breathe a sigh of relief as Jurgen Klopp's agent has reiterated his client won't be leaving Anfield before 2026 amid speculation linking him with the Germany job. (Mirror) A final one on the managerial front from slightly left field as Gary Lineker told Leicester City to appoint Emma Hayes as the club's new manager this summer, the Match of the Day host has revealed, but the Foxes opted for Enzo Maresca. (Daily Star)

Over at Manchester United, football director John Murtough and CEO Richard Arnold are at the centre of ongoing talks to settle the dispute between boss Erik ten Hag and winger Jadon Sancho. (Mail) The problems keep coming for the Red Devils boss with goalkeeper Andre Onana set for showdown talks with Ten Hag over his decision to return to international duty with Cameroon. (Mirror) Manchester United Women, meanwhile, are closing in on signing of American goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce in a record deal but they're also determined to keep Lionesses star Mary Earps. (Mail) Paper Talk: Wednesday's gossip

Done deals: Every completed transfer Juventus have reportedly singled out Arsenal's Thomas Partey as a replacement for Paul Pogba should the midfielder receive a lengthy ban for failing a drugs test. (Mail) Jonjo Shelvey is close to joining Turkish club Rizespor as he nears the end of his unhappy spell at Nottingham Forest. (Telegraph) Everton's prospective new owners 777 Partners were late in making a £900,000 payment to their business partners at the British Basketball League earlier this summer. (Mail) Any takeover of Everton by the American investment firm is likely to be a lengthy process while the Premier League ensures that no rules on club ownership will be broken. (Times) Finally, Elliot Anderson won't be coming back into the Scotland fold. The attacking midfielder pulled out of Steve Clarke's squad last week after just a couple of training sessions. (Scottish Daily Express)