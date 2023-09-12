Sporting Life
Paul Pogba (left) will miss the World Cup with France

Paul Pogba: Juventus midfielder provisionally suspended after drugs test

By Sporting Life
10:44 · TUE September 12, 2023

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has been provisionally suspended by Italy’s national anti-doping tribunal after returning an adverse sample.

The France international tested positive for testosterone in a random drugs test following Juventus’ Serie A game against Udinese on August 20, when he was an unused substitute.

It is another blow for the midfielder whose injury issues have meant he has barely featured for Juve since returning to the club from Manchester United last summer.

After the Italian anti-doping body issued a statement on Monday evening confirming Pogba’s suspension, Juventus said the club would now consider “the next procedural steps”.

If found guilty of doping, a suspension of between two and four years could be handed out to Pogba.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS