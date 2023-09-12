Paul Pogba: Juventus midfielder provisionally suspended after drugs test

The France international tested positive for testosterone in a random drugs test following Juventus’ Serie A game against Udinese on August 20, when he was an unused substitute.

It is another blow for the midfielder whose injury issues have meant he has barely featured for Juve since returning to the club from Manchester United last summer.

After the Italian anti-doping body issued a statement on Monday evening confirming Pogba’s suspension, Juventus said the club would now consider “the next procedural steps”.

If found guilty of doping, a suspension of between two and four years could be handed out to Pogba.