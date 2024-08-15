Sporting Life
tipsters vs bookie

Take on the tipsters record: Sporting Life vs Sky Bet

By Sporting Life
10:52 · MON August 19, 2024

Every week the Sporting Life tipping team of Tom, Jake, Jimmy (and sometimes Joe) go head to head with Sky Bet in our new column - Take on the tipsters.

The lads send their weekend selections to the Sky Bet traders, who have free reign to decide which tip they want to take on and provided a boosted price.

This article tracks the rivalry, keeping you up to date with how the tipsters are getting on against the bookie.

Overall P/L = +11.35pts

Round 2 = +6.95pts

  • ✅ Jake: 1.5pts Diogo Jota to score anytime in Ipswich vs Liverpool (12:30) BOOSTED TO 13/8 on Sky Bet
  • ❌ Tom: 1.5pts Derby 6+ corners vs Middlesbrough (12:30) BOOSTED to 6/4 on Sky Bet
  • ✅ Jimmy: 1pt Ben Wiles to score anytime in Huddersfield vs Stevenage (15:00) BOOSTED to 6/1 on Sky Bet
  • ❌ Treble: 0.5pt Jota and Wiles to score anytime, Derby 6+ corners BOOSTED to 40/1 on Sky Bet

Round 1 = +4.5pts

  • ✅ Tom: 1pt Pascal Struijk to score in Leeds vs Portsmouth (12:30) BOOSTED to 6/1 on Sky Bet
  • ❌ Jimmy: 1pt Hakeem Odoffin to score anytime in Exeter vs Rotherham (17:30) BOOSTED to 6/1 on Sky Bet
  • ❌ Double: 0.5pt Struijk and Odoffin both to score anytime at BOOSTED to 50/1 on Sky Bet

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS