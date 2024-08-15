Take on the tipsters record: Sporting Life vs Sky Bet

Every week the Sporting Life tipping team of Tom, Jake, Jimmy (and sometimes Joe) go head to head with Sky Bet in our new column - Take on the tipsters.

The lads send their weekend selections to the Sky Bet traders, who have free reign to decide which tip they want to take on and provided a boosted price.

This article tracks the rivalry, keeping you up to date with how the tipsters are getting on against the bookie.

Overall P/L = +11.35pts