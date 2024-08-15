Take on the tipsters: Jota, Wiles and a 40/1 treble

For those new to this column, the premise is the traders (Sky Bet) taking on the tipsters (us at Sporting Life). We've invited Sky Bet's football team to pick which of our selections they fancy taking on. We give them that choice, and in return they've promised to boost the odds. Last week resulted in Team Tipsters building a nice +4.5pt lead over thanks to Tom's Pascal Struijk winner. It was nearly so, so much worse for the Traders though, with the second boosted selection, Hakeem Odoffin to score anytime at 6/1, squandering two big chances. Had he notched, the 50/1 double would have landed too. The Traders are looking to fight back this weekend and they have once again scoured the selections put up in all of Jake's, Jimmy's and Tom's columns, picking one bet from each that they were happy to take on and boost... along with the treble at a juicy 50/1!

Football betting tips: Take on the tipsters Jake: 1.5pts Diogo Jota to score anytime in Ipswich vs Liverpool (12:30) BOOSTED TO 13/8 on Sky Bet Tom: 1.5pts Derby 6+ corners vs Middlesbrough (12:30) BOOSTED to 6/4 on Sky Bet Jimmy: 1pt Ben Wiles to score anytime in Huddersfield vs Stevenage (15:00) BOOSTED to 6/1 on Sky Bet Treble: 0.5pt Jota and Wiles to score anytime, Derby 6+ corners BOOSTED to 40/1 on Sky Bet

Ipswich vs Liverpool Kick-off time: 12:30 BST, Saturday

TV channel: TNT Sports 1 Jake Osgathorpe Reports out of Anfield, and projected team news, has DIOGO JOTA starting up top for Liverpool this weekend, so at 13/8 to score anytime against a team that conceded 32 goals in 23 home games in the division below last season, he rates a cracking bet. His xG per 90 figures have been brilliantly consistent since joining the Reds (0.52, 0.62, 0.52 and 0.42) so should get chances, and he is a classy finisher. CLICK HERE to back Diogo Jota to score at a boosted price on Sky Bet Sky Bet trader: "Happy to take on the 13/8 for Jota to score vs Ipswich tomorrow with some low expected minutes predicted by our traders early in the season, with plenty of options in attack for Liverpool and uncertainty over whether Nunez or Jota will be the main man up front."

Derby vs Middlesbrough Kick-off time: 12:30 BST, Saturday

TV: Sky Sports+ Tom Carnduff Derby were well beaten by Blackburn last weekend, but their style of play lends itself to CORNERS. They get the ball out wide and attempt a hell of a lot of crosses. Across the two games so far (League and Carabao Cup), only Rotherham (59) have attempted more crosses than the Rams (58) among all EFL sides, while only five teams have racked up more corners than Paul Warne's men (16). CLICK HERE to back Derby 6+ corners at a boosted price on Sky Bet Sky Bet trader: "We like the look of Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough side so far this season, so are happy to lay the 6/4 on Derby to take 6+ corners this weekend, with Middlesbrough's 3-0 win at Leeds on Wednesday only resulting in 4 corners for their opponents."