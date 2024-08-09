Tipsters vs Bookies: Goalscorers boosted in first showdown

When you try to sum up why we invest the time we do studying the stats, watching games, analysing and assessing, the phrase 'to beat the bookmaker' would be the bottom line.
It's a big part of why all of us - you, the reader, and us here at Sporting Life - bet on football in the first place.
This season, we've taken that battle up a level by inviting Sky Bet's football team to pick which of our selections they fancy taking on. We give them that choice, and in return they've promised to boost the odds.
So, who wins? Team Sporting Life - Tom, Jake, Jimmy (and sometimes Joe) - or Team Sky Bet? Follow along this season and find out. To keep track of profit and loss we will be using the same stakes included in the respective columns, with an additional half point on the multiple.
Tom: 1pt Pascal Struijk to score in Leeds vs Portsmouth (12:30) BOOSTED to 6/1 on Sky Bet
Jimmy: 1pt Hakeem Odoffin to score anytime in Exeter vs Rotherham (17:30) BOOSTED to 6/1 on Sky Bet
Double: 0.5pt Struijk and Odoffin both to score anytime at BOOSTED to 50/1 on Sky Bet
For this opening edition, we only have two columns to go at, with Jake's not starting until next week.
Sky Bet traders scoured the selections put up in both Jim's and Tom's columns, and picked one bet from each that they were happy to take on and boost... Oh, and they've boosted the double to a juicy 50/1!
Leeds did provide a set-piece threat last season - 0.28 xG per game - and that looks an interesting angle ahead of the season opener, especially after having plenty of success in the final pre-season friendly.
PASCAL STRUIJK appeals from that perspective, and because there is a chance he could be on penalty duty.
Sky Bet trader - "I can definitely see the Struijk on penalties angle following Summerville's departure, and particularly if Joel Piroe doesn't start, but spot kick duties might be passed onto young Spanish starlet Mateo Joseph or Georginio Rutter."
James 'Jimmy the Punt' Cantrill
Set-pieces are always important to a Steve Evans side, with 30% of the 213 goals his sides have scored across spells at Gillingham and Stevenage coming from dead-ball situations.
HAKEEM ODOFFIN is the man we are backing this weekend, fresh from netting via a corner in pre-season against Alfreton and going close against Sheffield United. He obviously provides an open-play threat too in a game where the Millers are strong favourites to get three points.
Sky Bet trader - "Several of Rotherham's new arrivals will be in for a larger proportion of their goals this term than Odoffin, namely Jonson Clarke-Harris who will be on penalty duties and has top scored in this division twice before."
