Football betting tips: Opening weekend Friday 0.5pts Alfie Gilchrist to be shown a card in Preston vs Sheff Utd (20:00) at 11/2 (bet365) Saturday 2pts Bristol City to beat Hull (12:30) at 11/5 (General) 1pt Ben Wiles to score anytime in Peterborough vs Huddersfield (17:30) at 17/2 (Sky Bet) 0.5pts Ben Wiles to score 2+ goals at 100/1 (Sky Bet) 1pt Hakeem Odoffin to score in Exeter vs Rotherham (17:30) at 15/2 (bet365) 0.5pts Odoffin to score 2+ goals (17:30) at 100/1 (bet365)

After a dreadful season following Sheffield United in the Premier League, it is nice to have a sense of optimism ahead of a new campaign where the Blades (touch wood) won’t be getting thumped every week. What’s more, they are back playing in the English Football League which returns this weekend. It means no VAR, Saturday 3pm kick offs (for the most part) and full-blooded football. In the first column, it is time to put some of my bullish outright claims to the test.

“I’m passing the phone to…” 👀 pic.twitter.com/TMQzSx85TS — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) August 7, 2024

ALFIE GILCHRIST has chosen Sheffield United, apparently. The Chelsea loanee could well slot straight into the Blades backline on Friday night. Following the departure of Jayden Bogle, United are a bit short at right-back. Jamie Shackleton and Femi Seriki have split the minutes in pre season. Gilchrist notched up three cards at centre-back in Premier League 2 last term (0.40 cards per 90) and one in 207 minutes of Premier League action. Fuelled by the gristly charm of Chris Wilder, his price TO BE SHOWN A CARD on debut live in front of the TV cameras (albeit on Sky Sports+) is worth a punt.

Hull have lost a lot of goal threat over the summer

I have made my opinions on Hull clear. I don’t harbour much hope for them after losing one of the best managers in the division and having their squad gutted this summer. That is what this angle is all about: how bad I think the Tigers are going to be. According to Tom Carnduff's latest Notebook, Tim Walter’s side are “an absolute lunatic team.”

Bristol City manager Liam Manning

As for BRISTOL CITY, you cannot take too much from last season. Liam Manning took 41 points in 31 games in charge which was pretty average but he is a highly regarded coach. When left Oxford United in November, the U's were three points off the top of the table. Having had the summer to work with the Robins squad and not too much turnover, I think an away victory could be on the cards.

Exeter vs Rotherham Kick-off time: 17:30 BST, Saturday

Home 7/4 | Draw 11/5 | Away 5/4 Rotherham boss Steve Evans places huge importance on set-pieces and this needs to be capitalised on from a punting point of view early doors. At his last two clubs, Gillingham and Stevenage, 30% of the 213 goals scored came via dead-ball situations. For Stevenage, it was captain and centre-back Carl Piergianni bagging the goals with 11 across two seasons and a goals per 90 average of 0.13.

If pre-season is anything to go off, I would say HAKEEM ODOFFIN is the most likely threat for Rotherham and therefore the bet TO SCORE ANYTIME. He started all three games Evans took charge of last season and survived the summer cull so should make the starting XI at St James' Park. Odoffin also netted from a corner in a pre-season friendly against Alfreton and went close against Sheffield United. Obviously the allure of this bet is his set-piece threat but seven of his last eight league goals for the Millers have come from open play, which is why backing him TO SCORE 2+ GOALS is also worth a go.

Just the four goals for BEN WILES in six pre-season games, twice as many as he managed in the last two league seasons combined (59 appearances). Two of those goals were against non-league opposition (Emley and Guiseley) but the others came against Hertha Berlin and Sheffield United. Wiles clearly has his eye and returns to a division where he has had no trouble finding the net in previous seasons. At Rotherham, he scored eight goals in 21/22 (0.19 goals per 90) and three in 19/20 (0.11 goals per 90), making his price TO SCORE ANYTIME of interest. The Terriers midfielder seems to hit the ground running in the third tier, and has scored more than once in a game before, making 2+ GOALS worth a go. In his last two seasons at this level, five of the 13 goals he's scored have come within the first eight game weeks and this is why he's likely to feature in the column for a few weeks, alongside Rotherham's Odoffin.

Worth a quid... Without wanting to undermine the integrity of the column (what integrity I hear you cry) I would be lying if I said I hadn't combined some of these angles. I have only done very, very small stakes though, but at the same time if Wiles and Odoffin do both bag braces we have secured what I like to call "generational wealth". Wiles & Odoffin anytime at 67/1 (bet365)

Wiles & Odoffin braces at 8180/1 (bet365)

Gilchrist card, Wiles anytime & Odoffin anytime at 441/1 (bet365)