It was a frustrating, albeit profitable opening weekend for the column. My biggest fancy (Bristol City) took the lead at Hull six minutes from time, only for the hosts to equalise from the spot in stoppage time. And to make it even more sickening, I greedily scoffed at the reduced odds on offer with Betfair and their 90 minutes promotion (if a team is winning when the clock hits 90, the bet is paid out) opting for the slightly enhanced odds which proved to be the bets downfall. I was fishing for big carp at the time so was following the action via radio from the banks of a 28-ache gravel pit and whilst I was painfully aware of the Robins blunder, I was blissfully unaware of the chances Hakeem Odoffin was squandering for Rotherham. All is forgiven though. He features again below along with another player from last week's edition. Call me lazy but I think the prices are still simply too big.

Huddersfield vs Stevenage Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

Home 7/10 | Draw 12/5 | Away 10/3 BEN WILES. The column’s savour on opening day weekend. Exactly as predicted, he has started the season on fire. It was a difficult season for him last term but credit to the midfielder, he looks to have knuckled down over the summer (as he always does) and it has paid dividends.

Ben Wiles League One record now reads: Apps: 80

Goals: 12

Assists: 11

Goals p90: 0.17 Ben Wiles Opening Day League One record now reads: Apps: 3

Goals: 2

I am aware we are now into the second game but at the prices available, Wiles TO SCORE ANYTIME has to be worth another go.

One game in and Huddersfield top the table after a dominant display against Peterborough, a second string Terriers side followed that up with a 3-0 win over Morecambe in the League Cup. Michael Duff's men are 7/10 to beat Stevenage on Saturday and odds on to multiple timesit would be a shame if Wiles grabbed both of them, so we are, once again, shooting at a big price and backing him to SCORE A BRACE…

Lincoln vs Barnsley Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

Home 19/20 | Draw 23/10 | Away 12/5 It might not be a tip for this weekend but one to bookmark for the future FOR SURE. I am behind the curve but DONOVAN PINES is a set piece monster. The American defender netted his third goal for Barnsley on Tuesday in just five appearances, an insane, albeit potentially unsustainable, goalscoring purple patch. Or is it?

A quick search reveals Pines to be 6ft 5. All three of those goals have come via corners but two have come from his right boot. He is clearly a handful who does not rely on his aerial threat, we might have a generational dead ball talent on our hands. Although he is unlikely to start at Lincoln, he is 14/1 TO SCORE ANYTIME. We'll just have to keep our eyes peeled for Barnsley team news this term but I could not resist putting him in the staking plan this weekend.

Rotherham vs Bristol Rovers Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

Home 19/20 | Draw 9/4 | Away 12/5 Tuesday night, around 21:40 I suddenly felt very sick. It was through no fault of my own, it was around the time HAKEEM ODOFFIN scrambled home a sloppy cross from the second phase of a set piece in Rotherham’s 2-1 Carabao Cup win over Crewe.

This was the tree I was barking up in the Millers season opener: Odoffin's set piece threat. At Exeter, the midfielder had two shots, hit the post and notched up an xG of 0.51. His failure to net simultaneously dashed bets at 15/2 and 67/1 on Saturday and then to rub salt in the wounds he comes off the bench and scores in the cup on Tuesday. I am not bitter though, promise, and I have certainly not learned my lesson because here he is back in the staking plan TO SCORE ANYTIME. Originally, bet365 had him at 15/2 but have clipped him in a point following his exploits in midweek, nevertheless, I think it is still a bet and will be taking him all the way down to 5/1.

The sweetener about the matchup on Saturday is Bristol Rovers were one of the worst sides at defending set pieces last season. No doubt a weakness Steve Evans will look to exploit which is why we simply have to back ODOFFIN TO SCORE 2+ GOALS, you know, just in case.

Generational wealth If you're going to do it, you may as well do it properly and combine the goalscorers in anytime and brace trixie (3x doubles, 1x treble) combinations. This way, when they score six goals, equally split between them on Saturday, we will be able to retire. It must be said, these selections are only worth loose change. Pines, Wiles & Odoffin anytime trixie at 674/1 (bet365)

Pines, Wiles & Odoffin brace trixie at 520,505/1 (bet365)