Take on the tipsters: Hannibal, Soucek and Boro goals and a 40/1 treble

For those new to this column, the premise is the traders (Sky Bet) taking on the tipsters (us at Sporting Life). Every week we invite the traders to pick which of our selections they fancy taking on. We give them that choice, and in return they promise to boost the odds. After two profitable weeks for Team Tipsters, round three was a great one for Team Traders, as all three selections lost. The tipsters are still in profit for the season, and will be looking to bounce back after the disappointment.

Football betting tips: Take on the tipsters Jimmy: 2pts Hannibal Mejbri to be carded in Burnley vs Blackburn (12:30) BOOSTED to 11/4 on Sky Bet Tom: 1pt Middlesbrough to score 3+ goals vs Cardiff (12:30) BOOSTED to 3/1 on Sky Bet Jake: 1.5pts Tomas Soucek to commit 2+ fouls in West Ham vs Manchester City (17:30) BOOSTED TO 6/4 on Sky Bet Treble: 0.5pt Majbri carded, Soucek 2+ fouls committed and Middlesbrough to score 3+ goals BOOSTED to 40/1 on Sky Bet

Burnley vs Blackburn Kick-off time: 12:30 BST, Saturday James 'Jimmy the Punt' Cantrill New Burnley signing Hannibal Mejbri is likely to start for his new team in this Lancashire derby, and given he has been carded 11 times in his 24 career starts, the price on offer looks huge for him to pick up another here in what's likely to be a hotly-contested match. CLICK HERE to back Hannibal Mejbri to be cared at a BOOSTED price with Sky Bet Sky Bet trader: "Mejbri has earned a reputation as a card magnet, but it remains to be seen what role he will play having signed for Burnley and the near 1 in 4 cards per game record in his full season at Birmingham a couple of years ago would mean the 11/4 on a card is fair to take on against Blackburn."

Middlesbrough vs Cardiff Kick-off time: 12:30 BST, Saturday Tom Carnduff Middlesbrough have been creating an abundance of chances this season, racking up 11.28 xGF in their five outings so far (average 2.26 per game) and have been unfortunate not to have scored more than their six goals. That could all change against a vulnerable Cardiff defence this weekend. CLICK HERE to back Middlesbrough to score 3+ goals at a BOOSTED price with Sky Bet Sky Bet trader: "Middlesbrough started strongly and have been shot happy, but they will have been shaken by a 5-0 defeat midweek and while we expect a reaction, we think they may be a little more circumspect against Cardiff this weekend, prioritising not conceding in the first half rather than attacking too much."