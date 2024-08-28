Jake's Predictions: Staked 20.5pts | Returned 11.59pts | P/L -4.91pts | ROI -24%

Football betting tips: Premier League Saturday 12:30 1.5pts Billy Gilmour to commit 2+ fouls in Arsenal vs Brighton at 2/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power) 1pt Billy Gilmour to be carded in Arsenal vs Brighton at 22/5 (BetVictor) Saturday 15:00 2pts Over 2.5 Goals in Ipswich vs Fulham at 4/5 (bet365) 1.5pts James Tarkowski 1+ total shot in Everton vs Bournemouth at 23/20 (Unibet) 1.5pts Nathan Collins 1+ total shot in Brentford vs Southampton at 7/5 (Unibet) 1pt Kyle Walker-Peters 2+ total shots in Brentford vs Southampton at 10/3 (Betfair, Paddy Power) Saturday 17:30 1.5pts Tomas Soucek to commit 2+ fouls in West Ham vs Manchester City at 6/4 (Unibet) *Sunday's tips to be added on Friday CLICK HERE to add all selections to your Sky Bet bet slip

It was a bloodbath last weekend, and not in the way we wanted. After tipping a load of fouls, we ended up with losing bets across the board, with the sweep only avoided thanks to a couple of voids. We weren't a million miles away though. We backed Mats Wieffer to commit 2+ fouls and he didn't start, though his replacement Billy Gilmour did, while Lucas Digne made one foul before being subbed for Ian Maatsen. Liverpool committed seven fouls in the first half and only three in the second to see that bet fall short, while Adam Smith didn't start on Sunday. It resulted in a losing weekend, but it is early in the season, meaning there is plenty of time to turn things around. You'll have no doubt been pleased (perhaps) to open this article and see a mix of bets this weekend, with some fouls but also some cards, shots and goals based-bets. It seems a nice variety, and hopefully it pays off.

Arsenal vs Brighton Kick-off time: 12:30 BST, Saturday

TV Channel: TNT Sports 1

Home 1/3 | Draw 17/4 | Away 13/2 Hopefully we get a bit of luck with team selection this week, as I'm taking the same approach as last but with BILLY GILMOUR, backing him to COMMIT 2+ FOULS. CLICK HERE to back Billy Gilmour to commit 2+ fouls with Sky Bet He was the man that came into replace the backed Mats Wieffer, and as mentioned in the intro, he made the required two fouls. Wieffer is still a doubt for this game, while Brighton's other big money midfield signing, Matt O'Riley, was crunched in their midweek Carabao Cup tie and will be out for a while. So, Gilmour should start in the 'six', and they theory as to why we backed Wieffer last weekend still rings true, even with the Scotsman stepping in. The way in which Fabian Hürzeler sets his team up means the deepest lying midfielder has a lot of work to get through - they are left very isolated. As can be seen by the average position map of the Seagulls in their opening two games, nothing changed despite the Wieffer-Gilmour switch.

Gilmour made three tackles and two fouls last time out, Wieffer made four tackles and two fouls in his debut, and I wouldn't be surprised for this to become a theme of the Brighton 'six'. The clincher for me is that Gilmour is 2/1 to make 2+ fouls, yet Wieffer - who is a doubt to play - is priced a 4/6. They'll be playing the same role with the same responsibilities and the same isolation. I'm also going to get greedy and back GILMOUR TO BE CARDED at 22/5, with the 4/1 with Sky Bet, Paddy Power and Betfair also fine. CLICK HERE to back Billy Gilmour to be carded with Sky Bet The referee here, Chris Cavanagh, averaged 3.7 cards per game last season, while this term he's dished 16 in three outings across the continent. Gilmour collected eight yellows last season for Brighton, with his per 90 rate at 0.34, but the clincher is Arsenal's opening two games. The deepest lying opposition midfielder for both Wolves (Joao Gomes) and Aston Villa (Amadou Onana) have made three and two fouls respectively, with being being booked. So, expect Gilmour to be busy on Saturday. And, it goes without saying that if Gilmour doesn't start and you've backed both bets with a firm that doesn't automatically void the bet if he isn't in the line up, then cash out. Score prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Brighton (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)

Brentford vs Southampton Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

Home 7/10 | Draw 14/5 | Away 7/2 While I strongly fancy Brentford to win this game, see the latest episode of THIS WEEK's ACCA for more info, I'm going to side with a couple of fou... shot-based bets (I got you didn't I, you can now rejoice at a bet that isn't foul related). First up, centre-back NATHAN COLLINS is priced at 8/5 to take just 1+ SHOT and I can't believe it. CLICK HERE to back Nathan Collins 1+ total shots with Sky Bet Not only has this bet landed in both of Brentford's games so far, Collins firing once against Palace and twice at Anfield, but Southampton are coming off a game in which they conceded NINE shots from set-pieces against Nottingham Forest! It's 5/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power) for Collins to take 2+ shots, something he managed against Liverpool and something Forest centre-back Nikola Milenkovic (3 total) did last time out against Saints, and 14/1 (Sky Bet) to score on Saturday. KYLE WALKER-PETERS has been catching the eye for his attacking involvement, seemingly being the Saints' most dangerous outlet, picking the ball up some very advanced positions and pulling the trigger a lot. His 10/3 price for 2+ SHOTS on Saturday looks a tad big. CLICK HERE to back Kyle Walker-Peters 2+ total shots with Sky Bet KWP fired two shots in his side's opener against Newcastle, admittedly against 10-men, but he took three of his side's five shots in the defeat to Nottingham Forest last time out.

Brentford conceded 14 shots to Crystal Palace in their home opener, more than I would have expected, before being hit by 19 attempts against Liverpool. The Bees had less possession in both matches, something that will likely be the case here too. It's a standout 10/3 with Paddy Power and Betfair, as short as 11/8 in places. It's also 12/1 for him to replicate his 3+ shot game against Forest. Score prediction: Brentford 2-1 Southampton (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)

Ipswich vs Fulham Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

Home 21/10 | Draw 12/5 | Away 6/5 This one screams goals. Ipswich were dealt the toughest opening two games of any team on their return to the top flight, facing Liverpool and Manchester City, meaning this will be the first match of their season they will realistically view as winnable. They struggled to get any of their attacking groove going in those two games, but should be more like the gung-ho Ipswich we saw in the Championship here against a Fulham side who are vulnerable when travelling.

Last season in the second tier, 17 of the Tractor Boys' 23 home games went OVER 2.5 GOALS, with their home games averaging a huge 4.0 goals per game. I see no reason not to back a high-scoring contest here. CLICK HERE to back Over 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet Fulham's away game last term saw an average of 3.2 goals, while they conceded an average of 1.97 xGA per game, highlighting their defensive vulnerability. They started the season with a 1-0 loss at Old Trafford, but that game should have seen more goals according to the chances in the match, with United racking up 2.04 xG. Expect Kieran McKenna's side to have right go here, and Fulham will likely oblige in an all-out-attack style game. Score prediction: Ipswich 2-2 Fulham (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)

Everton vs Bournemouth Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

Home 7/4 | Draw 23/10 | Away 29/20 I'll be honest, I'm not too sure which way this game is going to go. Everton have had a miserable start to the campaign, while Bournemouth have looked good in both draws so far, so I'll probably give them the edge. The betting edge though comes in backing JAMES TARKOWSKI 1+ TOTAL SHOT, which is generously priced at 23/20 with Unibet - it's as short as 4/11 in places. CLICK HERE to back James Tarkowski 1+ total shot with Sky Bet This bet has landed in both of Everton's outings so far, Tarkowski taking one shot against Brighton and three against Tottenham in a 4-0 defeat, and it landed in half of his 38 Premier League appearances last season and in 24 of 38 the season prior.

All in all, since the start of the 2022/23 season, this bet has copped in 45 of 78 outings for Tarky, a 57% strike rate that would imply odds of 8/11. Isolating just games at Goodison Park and it's 24 in 39 for a 62% strike rate (implied odds of 6/10). He's a huge threat in the air from set-pieces, a key area for the Toffees, and give what we saw from Bournemouth against Newcastle last time out, conceding six shots from dead-ball situations including a huge chance for Dan Burn (0.22 xG), the Everton centre-back should a few chances to get a shot off. Tarkowski is 14/1 with Sky Bet to score anytime for those that want a bigger price, and nearly 4/1 with William Hill for 2+ shots. Score prediction: Everton 1-2 Bournemouth (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)

Leicester vs Aston Villa Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

Home 10/3 | Draw 29/10 | Away 710 As discussed on THIS WEEK's ACCA, I think Villa are a great bet if you can get them around 4/5. They are shortening all the time, and given Spurs went off at 4/6 at Leicester a few weeks ago, there probably is still some juice in the 8/11 generally available. I won't be putting them up here though, happy to swerve this game from a betting heat perspective though. Score prediction: Leicester 1-2 Aston Villa (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)

Nottingham Forest vs Wolves Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

Home evens | Draw 5/2 | Away 5/2 This is a tough game to call. Forest have been impressive so far, Wolves have shown flashes. I was looking at a cards-based bet given the recent record in this match-up, which has been tasty, and there's a decent refereeing appointment, but the line is at 4.5 and it's generally odds-on, so I'll take a watching brief. Score prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Wolves (Sky Bet odds: 11/2)

West Ham vs Manchester City Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

Home 6/1 | Draw 4/1 | Away 4/11 West Ham have barely laid a glove on Manchester City in the last few seasons. They have lost by a two goal margin in all of the last four meetings, never getting away more than six shots in any of the games. Will the new manager and his new approach help this? I'm not too sure, but one players' new position could bring an interesting betting proposition. TOMAS SOUCEK has been all action for Julen Lopetegui this term, but he's interestingly been playing as the right sided eight, but very high up the pitch. He seems to have a fixed role and position, unlike last season where he was all over the place.

The fact he plays on the right could mean he's called upon to help with defending Jeremy Doku, while Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva also like drifting over to the City left. That immediately has me looking at his foul prices, and at 6/4 TO COMMIT 2+ FOULS he looks a bet. CLICK HERE to back Tomas Soucek to commit 2+ fouls with Sky Bet Not only is the rigid position a contributing factor, but Lopetegui's in-your-face, combative approach leads to plenty of fouls. Soucek made five fouls against Crystal Palace last time out, having to deal with the floating Eberechi Eze and Palace's left wing back, while he was also the one pressing Adam Wharton. He could be in for a tricky game against arguably the best side in the division, and some of the best foul drawers too. Score prediction: West Ham 0-2 Manchester City (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)