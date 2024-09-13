Take on the tipsters: Goals, Real Madrid, Pines and a 50/1 treble

For those new to this column, the premise is the traders (Sky Bet) taking on the tipsters (us at Sporting Life). Every week we invite the traders to pick which of our selections they fancy taking on. We give them that choice, and in return they promise to boost the odds. Team Tipsters have started the season in red-hot form, with three winning weeks out of four and a total profit of +8.35pts, meaning Team Traders have plenty of work to do. This weekend the traders have picked a nice mix of markets from across Saturday's selections, with them combining for a 50/1 treble.

Football betting tips: Take on the tipsters Jake: 2pts Both teams to score in Man City vs Brentford (15:00) BOOSTED to evens on Sky Bet Jimmy: 1pt Donovan Pines to score anytime in Stevenage vs Barnsley (15:00) BOOSTED to 12/1 on Sky Bet Tom: 2pts Real Madrid to score 2+ goals vs Real Sociedad (20:00) BOOSTED TO 17/20 on Sky Bet Treble: 0.5pt BTTS in Man City vs Brentford, Pines to score anytime and Real Madrid to score 2+ goals BOOSTED to 50/1 on Sky Bet

Manchester City vs Brentford Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday Jake Osgathorpe Manchester City and Erling Haaland will be hard to contain, but Pep's side have picked up a bad habit of conceding in home games. Since the start of last season BTTS has banked in 14 of 20 games at the Etihad, and Brentford pose a real threat on the counter. CLICK HERE to back Both teams to score at a BOOSTED price with Sky Bet Sky Bet trader: "Manchester City are not amiss to conceding the odd goal at home, but we don't mind laying the even money on BTTS on Saturday against a Brentford side who didn't threaten at the Etihad last season, especially with City starting the season in imperious form once again."

Stevenage vs Barnsley Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday James 'Jimmy the Punt' Cantrill Donovan Pines is just a huge threat from set-pieces. He's scored four in 10 Barnsley appearances, with the Reds posing a serious threat from dead-ball situations, seemingly improving the quality of their delivery to go along with big bodies - the biggest of which is Pines. CLICK HERE to back Donovan Pines to score anytime at a BOOSTED price with Sky Bet Sky Bet trader: "Donovan Pines scored a couple of games ago and is certainly a towering centre half, but we think the 12/1 is fair for him on Saturday against Stevenage, who haven't conceded many corners in their recent games. Continue that, and Pines' avenues to score will be very limited."