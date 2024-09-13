Take on the tipsters: Goals, Real Madrid, Pines and a 50/1 treble

For those new to this column, the premise is the traders (Sky Bet) taking on the tipsters (us at Sporting Life). Every week we invite the traders to pick which of our selections they fancy taking on. We give them that choice, and in return they promise to boost the odds.
Team Tipsters have started the season in red-hot form, with three winning weeks out of four and a total profit of +8.35pts, meaning Team Traders have plenty of work to do.
This weekend the traders have picked a nice mix of markets from across Saturday's selections, with them combining for a 50/1 treble.
Jake: 2pts Both teams to score in Man City vs Brentford (15:00) BOOSTED to evens on Sky Bet
Jimmy: 1pt Donovan Pines to score anytime in Stevenage vs Barnsley (15:00) BOOSTED to 12/1 on Sky Bet
Tom: 2pts Real Madrid to score 2+ goals vs Real Sociedad (20:00) BOOSTED TO 17/20 on Sky Bet
Treble: 0.5pt BTTS in Man City vs Brentford, Pines to score anytime and Real Madrid to score 2+ goals BOOSTED to 50/1 on Sky Bet
Manchester City and Erling Haaland will be hard to contain, but Pep's side have picked up a bad habit of conceding in home games. Since the start of last season BTTS has banked in 14 of 20 games at the Etihad, and Brentford pose a real threat on the counter.
Sky Bet trader: "Manchester City are not amiss to conceding the odd goal at home, but we don't mind laying the even money on BTTS on Saturday against a Brentford side who didn't threaten at the Etihad last season, especially with City starting the season in imperious form once again."
James 'Jimmy the Punt' Cantrill
Donovan Pines is just a huge threat from set-pieces. He's scored four in 10 Barnsley appearances, with the Reds posing a serious threat from dead-ball situations, seemingly improving the quality of their delivery to go along with big bodies - the biggest of which is Pines.
Sky Bet trader: "Donovan Pines scored a couple of games ago and is certainly a towering centre half, but we think the 12/1 is fair for him on Saturday against Stevenage, who haven't conceded many corners in their recent games. Continue that, and Pines' avenues to score will be very limited."
Real Sociedad struggled greatly against the top five last season, losing seven times and conceding multiple times in five of those. Carlo Ancelotti's side fired 2+ goals in 11 of 19 away games last season, and while yet to do so this season, they've been creating enough chances (2.95 xG and 2.00 xG in away games).
Sky Bet trader: "We're happy to take on Real Madrid and offer 17/20 as best price for them to score 2+ goals after an international break, with large parts of their squad having to overcome grueling travel schedules ahead of this tricky away game against Real Sociedad, who have kept 2 clean sheets already this season."
