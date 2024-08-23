Take on the tipsters: Munoz, Mainz and a 33/1 treble

For those new to this column, the premise is the traders (Sky Bet) taking on the tipsters (us at Sporting Life). Every week we invite the traders to pick which of our selections they fancy taking on. We give them that choice, and in return they promise to boost the odds. Last week was another winning week for Team Tipsters, with Diogo Jota and Ben Wiles both finding the net, resulting in a +6.95pt weekend. The tipsters were also just a few corners away from landing the sweep, and with it, a 40/1 winner. That comes just a week after the tipping team were denied a 50/1 winner by the width of the post. Fair to say Team Tipsters has started the season in scorching form, posting a +11.35pt profit over two weeks. The Traders need to fight back, and boy are they. They've scoured the selections put up in all of Jake's, Jimmy's and Tom's columns, and have picked the most confident selections of Jake and Tom's, who wagered 3pts and 2.5pts respectively.

Football betting tips: Take on the tipsters Tom: 2.5pts Mainz to score 2+ goals vs Union Berlin (14:30) BOOSTED to 11/8 on Sky Bet Jake: 3pts Daniel Munoz to commit 2+ fouls in C Palace vs West Ham (15:00) BOOSTED TO evens on Sky Bet Jimmy: 1pt Ben Wiles to score anytime in Huddersfield vs Shrewsbury (15:00) BOOSTED to 6/1 on Sky Bet Treble: 0.5pt Munoz 2+ fouls committed, Mainz to score 2+ goals and Wiles to score anytime BOOSTED to 33/1 on Sky Bet

Mainz vs Union Berlin Kick-off time: 14:30 BST, Saturday Tom Carnduff MAINZ are a team I am fairly hot on this season, with the way they finished the 23/24 campaign incredibly impressive. They went from 17th and nine points from safety to 13th and two points clear of trouble, all after manager Bo Henriksen arrived in February. They scored 23 in 13 games (1.77 per game), and can continue at home to a Union side who struggled last season and likely will again. CLICK HERE to back Mainz to score 2+ goals at a BOOSTED price with Sky Bet Sky Bet trader: "Happy with what we see as a solid industry price for Mainz to score 2+ goals in their season opener against Union Berlin this weekend. There are question marks around Mainz, and Union Berlin beat them 4-1 on the opening day last season!"

Crystal Palace vs West Ham Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday Jake Osgathorpe I can't believe the price available for DANIEL MUNOZ 2+ FOULS. Not only did the bet land last weekend, but it has landed in nine of his last 12 Palace outings. He averaged 1.88 fouls per 90 last season, and this weekend comes up against last season's most fouled player, Mohammed Kudus, who was hacked down 2.72 times per 90. CLICK HERE to back Daniel Munoz to commit 2+ fouls at a BOOSTED price with Sky Bet Sky Bet trader: "We are backing Daniel Munoz to clean up his act this week. Crystal Palace have actually been one of the cleaner teams in the PL since Oliver Glasner took charge, and although he faces some tricky players such as Kudus and Paqueta, we're happy with our even money on 2+ fouls for Munoz."