However, only against Bulgaria and Lithuania did their games see more than two goals and against a side with Cameroon’s physicality, a much closer fixture can be expected

The Rossocrociati made light work of their qualifying group and qualified whilst remaining unbeaten. During that run they secured two draws with current European Champions Italy which meant that they finished top and were more than deserving.

We’ve already seen some excellent matches in the early stages of this WC campaign and also some eye catching results. But another top side gets their World Cup underway as Switzerland face off against African outfit Cameroon.

12 of the 15 goals they scored in qualifying came against the aforementioned Bulgaria and Lithuania but they have more than enough quality to get the job done here.

Switzerland have a fantastic spine to their squad. Yann Sommer, if fit, will start in goal, centre-back pairing Manuel Akanji and Fabian Schar are both exceptional players who compliment each other well, Granit Xhaka and Remo Freuler will protect them as they occupy the space just in front of the defence and Breel Embolo will lead the line up top.

It’s a great position to be in and there’s no reason they can’t qualify for the knockout stages and they can start by earning victory here at the Al Janoub Stadium.

It won’t be easy though as Cameroon kept clean sheets in exactly half of their qualifying matches, but their form has taken a bit of a turn recently with disappointing draws against Panama and Jamaica.

However, they possess plenty of quality and forward Eric Choupo-Moting will be hoping to continue his fine scoring form after notching 11 goals across his last ten matches for club and country.

This could be a bit of a chess match but Switzerland arrive in good form and full of confidence. It’s unlikely to be a goal fest and as such, the 13/10 available for a SWITZERLAND TO WIN AND UNDER 3.5 GOALS makes plenty of appeal.