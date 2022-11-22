Sporting Life
Our preview of Switzerland v Cameroon with best bets

Switzerland v Cameroon tips: World Cup 2022 best bets, predictions and preview

By George Gamble
14:21 · TUE November 22, 2022

Switzerland and Cameroon meet at 10am on Thursday morning, and George Gamble provides his best bet for the match.

Football betting tips: Switzerland v Cameroon

2pts Switzerland to win and Under 3.5 Goals at 13/10 (10bet)

We’ve already seen some excellent matches in the early stages of this WC campaign and also some eye catching results. But another top side gets their World Cup underway as Switzerland face off against African outfit Cameroon.

The Rossocrociati made light work of their qualifying group and qualified whilst remaining unbeaten. During that run they secured two draws with current European Champions Italy which meant that they finished top and were more than deserving.

However, only against Bulgaria and Lithuania did their games see more than two goals and against a side with Cameroon’s physicality, a much closer fixture can be expected

Kick-off time: 10:00 GMT, Thursday

TV channel: ITV 1

Switzerland 3/4 | Draw 5/2 | Cameroon 41

12 of the 15 goals they scored in qualifying came against the aforementioned Bulgaria and Lithuania but they have more than enough quality to get the job done here.

Switzerland have a fantastic spine to their squad. Yann Sommer, if fit, will start in goal, centre-back pairing Manuel Akanji and Fabian Schar are both exceptional players who compliment each other well, Granit Xhaka and Remo Freuler will protect them as they occupy the space just in front of the defence and Breel Embolo will lead the line up top.

It’s a great position to be in and there’s no reason they can’t qualify for the knockout stages and they can start by earning victory here at the Al Janoub Stadium.

It won’t be easy though as Cameroon kept clean sheets in exactly half of their qualifying matches, but their form has taken a bit of a turn recently with disappointing draws against Panama and Jamaica.

However, they possess plenty of quality and forward Eric Choupo-Moting will be hoping to continue his fine scoring form after notching 11 goals across his last ten matches for club and country.

This could be a bit of a chess match but Switzerland arrive in good form and full of confidence. It’s unlikely to be a goal fest and as such, the 13/10 available for a SWITZERLAND TO WIN AND UNDER 3.5 GOALS makes plenty of appeal.

Switzerland v Cameroon best bets and score prediction

  • 2pts Switzerland to win and Under 3.5 Goals at 13/10 (10bet)

Score prediction: Switzerland 2-0 Cameroon (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)

Odds correct 1420 (22/11/22)

