We look at the most expensive signings of the 2022 summer transfer window so far, including Aurélien Tchouaméni, Darwin Nunez, Erling Haaland.
It has been a busy 2022 summer transfer window so far, and we are not finished yet. Over 1,000 deals have been completed worldwide, totalling over £1billion, with teams getting business done early heading into a busy autumn and winter schedule ahead of the World Cup.
There is still plenty of business to be done before the September 1 deadline, though, with Bernardo Silva a reported big-money target for big spenders Barcelona, while Manchester United still need to bolster their options under Erik ten Hag.
We list the 10 biggest deals of the window so far.
The biggest transfer of the summer saw Aurélien Tchouaméni swap Monaco for Real Madrid. The 22-year-old midfielder signed a six-year deal with the club, having made 95 appearances in a two-and-a-half year spell with the Ligue 1 outfit.
Boasting strong defensive statistics - most notably tackling and an ability to read the game through interceptions - Tchouaméni is a huge investment for the future while also being able to make an impact straight away.
Liverpool splashed the cash to boost their forward line with the big money addition of Darwin Nunez from Benfica.
Nunez netted in both Champions League encounters with the Reds last season, and hit the ground running with goals in the Community Shield and the opening weekend of the Premier League season.
Despite scoring from the bench at Fulham, Nunez is expected to be the starting striker in Jürgen Klopp's front three.
It's been a summer of change at Bayern Munich, with Robert Lewandowski departing the club to join Barcelona. They welcomed Sadio Mane as a replacement, but they also bolstered the back line by bringing in centre-back Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus.
De Ligt caught the eye as part of the Ajax team that reached the Champions League semi-finals in 2018/19, earning a switch to the Italian club in the summer after. The 22-year-old made 117 appearances in his time there, scoring eight goals.
It was expected the if Marc Cucurella was to leave Brighton this summer, it would be for champions Manchester City. However, Chelsea moved in to complete the signing for a guaranteed £55m fee.
Primarily a left wing-back, Cucurella can also play as a left centre-back and should adapt well to Chelsea's three at the back system - a formation also used at Brighton.
He will battle Ben Chilwell for the starting position, although Chelsea being involved in multiple competitions means there will be plenty of minutes available.
The most eye-catching transfer of the summer. Manchester City finally brought in a striker and went for superstar Erling Haaland.
It was a bargain fee for a player of his calibre - only happening because of the release clause in his Borussia Dortmund contract.
Haaland netted 29 goals in 30 games across all competitions last season, and started off almost instantly with two goals in City's Premier League win over West Ham on opening weekend.
It's been a busy summer at Manchester City, with a few first team players leaving in search for more regular minutes elsewhere. One of those was Raheem Sterling, who made the £50m switch to Chelsea.
He's making up a forward line alongside Kai Havertz and Mason Mount - starting in their opening weekend win over Everton. The winger netted 17 goals across all competitions last season and is expected to be a name in the England XI at the World Cup.
With Harry Kane and Son Heung-min leading forwards in the Premier League - alongside Dejan Kulusevski, who has been a hit since his January switch - Tottenham added Richarlison from Everton as they look to compete in both England's top-flight and the Champions League under Antonio Conte.
The 25-year-old netted ten goals (10.38 xG) as Everton avoided relegation last season.
Raphinha was a star at Leeds after joining in the summer following their promotion to the Premier League, showings that led to him switching Elland Road for his dream move to Barcelona.
In 67 appearances at Leeds, playing under both Marcelo Bielsa and Jesse Marsch, Raphinha netted 17 goals and added a further 12 assists.
He was one of a number of recruits at Barcelona - as they aim for glory in both La Liga and the Champions League - and has settled well with impressive displays in pre-season, including a stunning strike against rivals Real Madrid.
It's been a frustrating summer of transfer activity (or lack of) at Manchester United, but they spent just under £50m to bring centre-back Lisandro Martinez to the club from Ajax.
He went straight into the team as partner to Harry Maguire in the heart of the United defence for their opening day defeat to Brighton, and is expected to be able to play the ball out from the back as Erik ten Hag looks to stamp his identity onto the team.
Jules Kounde was a target for Chelsea as they looked to rebuild their defence, but Barcelona managed to secure his signature in a deal worth £45m.
The 23-year-old made 132 appearances over a three-year spell at Sevilla, winning the Europa League in 2020 - making the 2019/20 Squad of the Season. He was also a part of the France squad that won the Nations League the following year.