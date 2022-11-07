We look at the most expensive signings of the 2022 summer transfer window so far, including Aurélien Tchouaméni, Darwin Nunez, Erling Haaland.

It has been a busy 2022 summer transfer window so far, and we are not finished yet. Over 1,000 deals have been completed worldwide, totalling over £1billion, with teams getting business done early heading into a busy autumn and winter schedule ahead of the World Cup. There is still plenty of business to be done before the September 1 deadline, though, with Bernardo Silva a reported big-money target for big spenders Barcelona, while Manchester United still need to bolster their options under Erik ten Hag. Live blog: Updates and rumours

1. Aurélien Tchouaméni Monaco - Real Madrid (£85.3m) The biggest transfer of the summer saw Aurélien Tchouaméni swap Monaco for Real Madrid. The 22-year-old midfielder signed a six-year deal with the club, having made 95 appearances in a two-and-a-half year spell with the Ligue 1 outfit. Boasting strong defensive statistics - most notably tackling and an ability to read the game through interceptions - Tchouaméni is a huge investment for the future while also being able to make an impact straight away. 2. Darwin Nunez Benfica - Liverpool (£64.3m)

Darwin Nunez salutes the Liverpool fans after scoring on the opening day at Fulham

Liverpool splashed the cash to boost their forward line with the big money addition of Darwin Nunez from Benfica. Nunez netted in both Champions League encounters with the Reds last season, and hit the ground running with goals in the Community Shield and the opening weekend of the Premier League season. Despite scoring from the bench at Fulham, Nunez is expected to be the starting striker in Jürgen Klopp's front three. 3. Matthijs de Ligt Juventus - Bayern Munich (£59.6m) It's been a summer of change at Bayern Munich, with Robert Lewandowski departing the club to join Barcelona. They welcomed Sadio Mane as a replacement, but they also bolstered the back line by bringing in centre-back Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus. De Ligt caught the eye as part of the Ajax team that reached the Champions League semi-finals in 2018/19, earning a switch to the Italian club in the summer after. The 22-year-old made 117 appearances in his time there, scoring eight goals. 4. Marc Cucurella Brighton - Chelsea (£55m)

It was expected the if Marc Cucurella was to leave Brighton this summer, it would be for champions Manchester City. However, Chelsea moved in to complete the signing for a guaranteed £55m fee. Primarily a left wing-back, Cucurella can also play as a left centre-back and should adapt well to Chelsea's three at the back system - a formation also used at Brighton. He will battle Ben Chilwell for the starting position, although Chelsea being involved in multiple competitions means there will be plenty of minutes available. 5. Erling Haaland Borussia Dortmund - Manchester City (£51.5m)

Erling Haaland celebrates his opening day brace against West Ham

The most eye-catching transfer of the summer. Manchester City finally brought in a striker and went for superstar Erling Haaland. It was a bargain fee for a player of his calibre - only happening because of the release clause in his Borussia Dortmund contract. Haaland netted 29 goals in 30 games across all competitions last season, and started off almost instantly with two goals in City's Premier League win over West Ham on opening weekend. 6. Raheem Sterling Manchester City - Chelsea (£50m)

It's been a busy summer at Manchester City, with a few first team players leaving in search for more regular minutes elsewhere. One of those was Raheem Sterling, who made the £50m switch to Chelsea. He's making up a forward line alongside Kai Havertz and Mason Mount - starting in their opening weekend win over Everton. The winger netted 17 goals across all competitions last season and is expected to be a name in the England XI at the World Cup. 7. Richarlison Everton - Tottenham (£50m)

With Harry Kane and Son Heung-min leading forwards in the Premier League - alongside Dejan Kulusevski, who has been a hit since his January switch - Tottenham added Richarlison from Everton as they look to compete in both England's top-flight and the Champions League under Antonio Conte. The 25-year-old netted ten goals (10.38 xG) as Everton avoided relegation last season. 8. Raphinha Leeds - Barcelona (£49m)

Raphinha: Barcelona's new summer signing in pre-season action