The forward, who has scored nine international goals in 37 caps for Sweden, becomes Newcastle's fourth summer signing after Matt Targett, Nick Pope and Sven Botman.

The 6' 4'' has scored 44 goals in 132 appearances for the La Liga side, but netted just 10 in 41 games last term. His best campaign came in 2020-21 when he netted 17 times in 44 matches.

The 22-year-old is believed to have agreed a six-year deal at St James' Park after leaving Real Sociedad for an undisclosed fee that is understood to be in the region of £58million.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe said: “I’m very excited that Alexander has chosen to join us. He is an outstanding talent who is capable of making a big contribution to the team.

"He is technically very good, with a mix of attributes that will complement us, but he is also at a great age to grow with this club."

Isak could go straight into Newcastle's squad for Saturday's Premier League trip to Wolves, with a hamstring injury set to keep Callum Wilson - the hero of the Magpies' 3-3 draw with Manchester City last Sunday - out for several weeks.

“It was a big, big decision for me but it is a decision I am really happy with," said Isak.

“It is a great, historical club that I think anyone would like to play for, with amazing fans. They were a big part of why I came here – and also the club’s project, which is one that I really believe in.

“You always want to go into a team and know how they play. Newcastle play very attractive football and I want to be a part of that.”