Fofana has joined the Stamford Bridge club on a seven-year deal for a reported £75million fee.

On the move, he told Chelsea's club website: "The two last days have been really big days for me and I’m very happy.

"I trained this morning with the team and it’s a dream for me. I’m very excited to start playing games for the fans and the club.

"I’m here win trophies – the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, everything. I came here to win and the club is built to win trophies so I’m here to continue that."