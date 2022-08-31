Chelsea have completed the signing of defender Wesley Fofana from Leicester.
Fofana has joined the Stamford Bridge club on a seven-year deal for a reported £75million fee.
On the move, he told Chelsea's club website: "The two last days have been really big days for me and I’m very happy.
"I trained this morning with the team and it’s a dream for me. I’m very excited to start playing games for the fans and the club.
"I’m here win trophies – the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, everything. I came here to win and the club is built to win trophies so I’m here to continue that."
Fofana made 52 appearances for the Foxes in all competitions after joining at the end of the 2020 summer transfer window.
His only goal for the club came during an injury-hit 21/22 campaign, netting in their round of 16 Europa Conference League defeat against Stade Rennais.
Fofana becomes the club's fifth first team signing of the summer, joining Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Carney Chukwuemeka and Marc Cucurella in Thomas Tuchel's squad.
Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly added: "Wesley is a hugely promising defender who has already proven his quality in the Premier League at a young age.
"We are delighted we were able to bring one of Europe’s most exciting talents to Chelsea and further strengthen that area of our squad, both for this season and many more to come."