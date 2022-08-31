Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
World Cup
Latest Odds
Wesley Fofana has joined Chelsea

Wesley Fofana: Chelsea complete signing of defender from Leicester

By Tom Carnduff
13:43 · WED August 31, 2022

Chelsea have completed the signing of defender Wesley Fofana from Leicester.

Fofana has joined the Stamford Bridge club on a seven-year deal for a reported £75million fee.

On the move, he told Chelsea's club website: "The two last days have been really big days for me and I’m very happy.

"I trained this morning with the team and it’s a dream for me. I’m very excited to start playing games for the fans and the club.

"I’m here win trophies – the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, everything. I came here to win and the club is built to win trophies so I’m here to continue that."

TRANSFER BLOG JAMES MADDISON

Fofana made 52 appearances for the Foxes in all competitions after joining at the end of the 2020 summer transfer window.

His only goal for the club came during an injury-hit 21/22 campaign, netting in their round of 16 Europa Conference League defeat against Stade Rennais.

Fofana becomes the club's fifth first team signing of the summer, joining Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Carney Chukwuemeka and Marc Cucurella in Thomas Tuchel's squad.

Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly added: "Wesley is a hugely promising defender who has already proven his quality in the Premier League at a young age.

"We are delighted we were able to bring one of Europe’s most exciting talents to Chelsea and further strengthen that area of our squad, both for this season and many more to come."

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS