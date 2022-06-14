The deal - which remains subject to international clearance and a work permit - has seen the 22-year-old sign a six-year contract.

According to various reports, the Reds have paid an initial fee of £64million.

His fee could rise as high as £85m, which would eclipse by £10m the sum they paid Southampton for centre-back Virgil van Dijk in January 2018, but for that to happen the Uruguay international will have to meet every condition – ranging from goalscoring targets to winning the Champions League – set out in the deal.