Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
World Cup
Latest Odds
Antony
Antony has joined Manchester United

Antony: Man Utd complete £87m signing of Ajax winger

By Sporting Life
09:46 · THU September 01, 2022

Manchester United have signed Antony from Ajax on a five-year contract in a deal that could be worth £87m.

The Brazil winger, 22, becomes the fourth most expensive signing in Premier League history.

The move reunites him with former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag, who has now made five additions to his squad since arriving at Old Trafford this summer.

It follows the arrivals of Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen and Casemiro.

“This is an incredible moment in my career to be joining one of the most iconic clubs in the world. I’m thankful to everyone who has believed in me, especially my family, and all my coaches and team-mates, because I could not have got here without them," said Antony.

“Playing under Erik ten Hag at Ajax was perfect for me and my development. His style of football and coaching brings out the best in me, and I am excited by what he has told me about his plans and ambitions in Manchester.

“My time at Ajax was fantastic and I will always be grateful for the trust they put in me, but now I am ready for the next challenge, and I can’t wait to join my new team-mates and play my part in bringing success to Manchester United.”

Deadline day image

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS