The Brazil winger, 22, becomes the fourth most expensive signing in Premier League history.

The move reunites him with former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag, who has now made five additions to his squad since arriving at Old Trafford this summer.

It follows the arrivals of Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen and Casemiro.

“This is an incredible moment in my career to be joining one of the most iconic clubs in the world. I’m thankful to everyone who has believed in me, especially my family, and all my coaches and team-mates, because I could not have got here without them," said Antony.

“Playing under Erik ten Hag at Ajax was perfect for me and my development. His style of football and coaching brings out the best in me, and I am excited by what he has told me about his plans and ambitions in Manchester.

“My time at Ajax was fantastic and I will always be grateful for the trust they put in me, but now I am ready for the next challenge, and I can’t wait to join my new team-mates and play my part in bringing success to Manchester United.”