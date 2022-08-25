Sean Dyche is the early favourite to be the new Stoke City manager after Michael O'Neill became the first Sky Bet Championship boss to leave this season.
Dyche, 51, was sacked by Burnley in April after 10 years at Turf Moor.
He twice achieved promotion from the Sky Bet Championship for the Clarets and had achieved Premier League safety for five successive seasons when he was relieved of his duties.
Despite an initial uptick under Michael Jackson, Burnley were relegated on the final day of 2021/22.
Odds correct at 11:05 BST (25/08/22)
O'Neill's three-year spell with the Potters was ended on Thursday with the club fourth-bottom of the table having collected just four points from their opening five Championship matches.
His former assistant Dean Holden, who spent seven months as Bristol City boss from July 2020 to February 2021, has been appointed caretaker manager for Stoke's trip to Blackburn on Saturday.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.