Burnley manager Sean Dyche
Sean Dyche is the early favourite to become Stoke's new manager

Stoke manager odds: Sean Dyche favourite after Michael O'Neill sacked

By Sporting Life
12:15 · THU August 25, 2022

Sean Dyche is the early favourite to be the new Stoke City manager after Michael O'Neill became the first Sky Bet Championship boss to leave this season.

Dyche, 51, was sacked by Burnley in April after 10 years at Turf Moor.

He twice achieved promotion from the Sky Bet Championship for the Clarets and had achieved Premier League safety for five successive seasons when he was relieved of his duties.

Despite an initial uptick under Michael Jackson, Burnley were relegated on the final day of 2021/22.

Next Stoke City next manager odds (via Sky Bet)

  • Sean Dyche - 3/1
  • Dean Holden - 9/1
  • John Terry - 10/1
  • Darren Ferguson - 12/1
  • Duncan Ferguson - 12/1
  • Gareth Ainsworth - 14/1
  • Mark Warburton - 14/1
  • Tony Pulis - 14/1
  • Michael Carrick - 16/1
  • Chris Hughton - 20/1

Odds correct at 11:05 BST (25/08/22)

O'Neill's three-year spell with the Potters was ended on Thursday with the club fourth-bottom of the table having collected just four points from their opening five Championship matches.

His former assistant Dean Holden, who spent seven months as Bristol City boss from July 2020 to February 2021, has been appointed caretaker manager for Stoke's trip to Blackburn on Saturday.

