Sean Dyche is the early favourite to be the new Stoke City manager after Michael O'Neill became the first Sky Bet Championship boss to leave this season.

Next Stoke City next manager odds (via Sky Bet) Sean Dyche - 3/1

Dean Holden - 9/1

John Terry - 10/1

Darren Ferguson - 12/1

Duncan Ferguson - 12/1

Gareth Ainsworth - 14/1

Mark Warburton - 14/1

Tony Pulis - 14/1

Michael Carrick - 16/1

Chris Hughton - 20/1 Odds correct at 11:05 BST (25/08/22)

O'Neill's three-year spell with the Potters was ended on Thursday with the club fourth-bottom of the table having collected just four points from their opening five Championship matches. His former assistant Dean Holden, who spent seven months as Bristol City boss from July 2020 to February 2021, has been appointed caretaker manager for Stoke's trip to Blackburn on Saturday.