The Potters sit 21st in the Championship table having won just one of their opening five matches, alongside being knocked out of the Carabao Cup in the first round by League One side Morecambe.

O'Neill's side had looked set for a play-off push last season but a run of one win in 12 matches from January ended that possibility as they ultimately ended the campaign in 12th place.

The 53-year-old, best known for a hugely successful spell as Northern Ireland manager, replaced Nathan Jones as boss in November 2019 and spent 143 matches in charge in total with an overall record of won 55, drawn 35, lost 53.