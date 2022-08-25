Michael O'Neill has been sacked by Stoke after three years in charge, becoming the first Sky Bet Championship manager to lose his job this season.
The Potters sit 21st in the Championship table having won just one of their opening five matches, alongside being knocked out of the Carabao Cup in the first round by League One side Morecambe.
O'Neill's side had looked set for a play-off push last season but a run of one win in 12 matches from January ended that possibility as they ultimately ended the campaign in 12th place.
The 53-year-old, best known for a hugely successful spell as Northern Ireland manager, replaced Nathan Jones as boss in November 2019 and spent 143 matches in charge in total with an overall record of won 55, drawn 35, lost 53.
“Michael joined us in November 2019 when the club was in a difficult situation and the job he did in stabilising our position in the Championship should not be underestimated," said joint chairman John Coates.
“Michael has worked tirelessly and with extreme professionalism, in particular in reshaping our squad and developing young players, but we feel the time is right to move in a different direction. I would like to thank him for his efforts and wish him every success for the future.”
Assistant manager and former Bristol City boss Dean Holden has been placed in interim charge.
Stoke travel to Blackburn in the Championship on Saturday.