The 50-year-old was the longest serving manager in the top flight having been appointed Clarets boss in October 2012.

He has since twice secured promotion from the Sky Bet Championship, achieving safety for the last five seasons, but the current campaign has been a struggle from the start, with Dyche's men winning just four of their 30 league fixtures.

A 2-0 defeat at Norwich last weekend, only days after a seemingly seismic win over Everton, appears to have been the final straw.

Burnley are currently four points from safety, and with Everton not in action this weekend they can narrow that gap to just one with victory at West Ham on Sunday.