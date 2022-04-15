Burnley have sacked Sean Dyche with the club third-bottom of the Premier League with eight games left to play.
The 50-year-old was the longest serving manager in the top flight having been appointed Clarets boss in October 2012.
He has since twice secured promotion from the Sky Bet Championship, achieving safety for the last five seasons, but the current campaign has been a struggle from the start, with Dyche's men winning just four of their 30 league fixtures.
A 2-0 defeat at Norwich last weekend, only days after a seemingly seismic win over Everton, appears to have been the final straw.
Burnley are currently four points from safety, and with Everton not in action this weekend they can narrow that gap to just one with victory at West Ham on Sunday.
A statement said: “Burnley Football Club can confirm the Club has parted company with manager Sean Dyche, assistant manager Ian Woan, first-team coach Steve Stone and goalkeeping coach Billy Mercer.”
Chairman Alan Pace added: “Firstly, we would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Sean and his staff for their achievements at the club over the last decade.
“During his time at Turf Moor, Sean has been a credit both on and off the pitch, respected by players, staff, supporters, and the wider football community.
“However, results this season have been disappointing and, while this was an incredibly difficult decision, with eight crucial games of the campaign remaining, we feel a change is needed to give the squad the best possible chance of retaining its Premier League status.”
Odds correct at 11:00 BST (15/04/22)
Pace, whose ALK Capital group took over at Turf Moor in December 2020, said club captain Ben Mee would be part of the coaching staff for Sunday’s trip to West Ham as a replacement is sought.
“Under-23s coach Mike Jackson, assisted by academy director Paul Jenkins, Under-23s goalkeeping coach Connor King and club captain Ben Mee have been asked to take charge of the team for Sunday’s game with West Ham United,” Pace added.
“The process of replacing Sean has begun and further announcements will be made to supporters in due course.”