Tottenham transfer news: Spurs close in on deadline day move for Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud

Football
Olivier Giroud: Chelsea forward celebrates after scoring against Liverpool in the Super Cup
Olivier Giroud: Chelsea forward celebrates after scoring against Liverpool in the Super Cup
Paul Higham · Journalist
Last Updated
09:33 · January 31, 2020

The future of Olivier Giroud is one of the big stories of deadline day, and he could well be heading for a third London club with Tottenham now odds-on to sign the unwanted Chelsea man.

Giroud seems surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge even with Tammy Abraham's recent injury, and Frank Lampard has previously said that he would allow him to leave if a suitable deal could be found.

Italian duo Inter Milan and Lazio are interested in signing the French World Cup winner, but his preferred option is to remain in the Premier League and it looks like a third London club could be his destination.

Jose Mourinho needs a replacement for the injured Harry Kane and also an extra option as he needs to manage the England captain's workload going forward, and the experienced Giroud would offer exactly that.

Newcastle were interested and have made an attempt to sign Giroud, but Steve Bruce told TalkSport on Friday that the Magpies had failed to lure him to the north east.

Instead, Spurs are now huge favourites to sign Giroud before the deadline on Friday night, quickly going odds-on to win the race for his signature with talk growing that an agreement is close between the two London rivals.

Olivier Giroud next club odds

  • Tottenham - 1/2
  • Lazio - 5/2
  • Inter Milan - 5/1
  • Newcastle - 16/1

