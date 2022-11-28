South Korea hope to beat a Portugal side that are already through to the knockout rounds. Liam Kelly previews the game and has a best bet.
1.5pts Cristiano Ronaldo to score anytime at 6/4 (Betfred)
One of the few teams to qualify with a game to spare, Portugal enter this game against South Korea with the goal of sealing top spot in Group H.
Bruno Fernandes' brace was enough to beat Uruguay 2-0 in another solid but unspectacular display from the Portuguese (xG: POR 1.32 - 1.43 URU), following on from a needlessly nervy 3-2 win against an average Ghana side.
Some poor defending let South Korea down against Ghana, a 3-2 defeat that leaves Son Heung-min and co. a mountain to climb to advance to the next stage.
As the prices suggest, it will be extremely tough.
While it was rather amusing to see Cristiano Ronaldo correctly denied a goal he did not score, this is a perfect opportunity for the 37-year-old to make amends and further add to his World Cup tally.
Indeed, it's a surprise to see RONALDO TO SCORE ANYTIME as big as 6/4 with Betfred.
As mentioned, South Korea’s defence has been fairly unstable thus far, especially with an injury troubling star centre-back Kim Min-jae, and Ronaldo has been getting into good scoring positions.
His finishing hasn't been crisp, however. Ronaldo's sole goal has come from the penalty spot, squandering a total of 1.06 xG outside of that attempt.
It's fair to assume that underperformance won't last for an extended period. If the chances keep coming, Ronaldo will hit the back of the net.
For the purposes of this bet, let's hope he can celebrate by actually scoring this time.
Score prediction: South Korea 1-3 Portugal (Sky Bet odds: 11/1)
Odds correct at 1500 GMT (30/11/22)
