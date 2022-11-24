South Korea take on Ghana in Group H, in what could be a crucial game for both. Jake Osgathorpe previews the game, providing a best bet.
South Korea showed a tremendous amount of defensive steel against Uruguay in matchday one, holding the South Americans to a goalless draw and limiting them to just 0.64 xG.
That was impressive against the second ranked team in the group, but if they want to qualify, they have to win this game against a Ghana team who will be thinking the same, especially after losing their opener to Portugal.
That dynamic, of both team really needing to win, could mean we see an entertaining game, and so it was pleasantly surprising to see BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE at odds against here.
Ghana showed us in that first game that they are a very vulnerable defence, but that they have the capability to cause real issues in attack.
Against a good and talented Portugal team, they allowed 2.63 xGA but did generate 1.30 xGF, scoring twice when behind.
The fact that this will be viewed as must-win by both teams should mean we get an end-to-end game, and the match will certainly open up if there is a goal for either side - just like the Portugal v Ghana game did.
I'm therefore happy to have a play on both teams obliging on Monday.
