Our preview of South Korea v Ghana with best bets

South Korea v Ghana tips: World Cup 2022 best bets, predictions and preview

By Jake Osgathorpe
20:26 · THU November 24, 2022

South Korea take on Ghana in Group H, in what could be a crucial game for both. Jake Osgathorpe previews the game, providing a best bet.

Football betting tips: South Korea v Ghana

2pts Both Teams to Score at 27/25 (Unibet)

South Korea showed a tremendous amount of defensive steel against Uruguay in matchday one, holding the South Americans to a goalless draw and limiting them to just 0.64 xG.

That was impressive against the second ranked team in the group, but if they want to qualify, they have to win this game against a Ghana team who will be thinking the same, especially after losing their opener to Portugal.

Kick-off time: 13:00 GMT, Monday

TV Channel: BBC One

South Korea 6/4 | Draw 2/1 | Ghana 15/8

That dynamic, of both team really needing to win, could mean we see an entertaining game, and so it was pleasantly surprising to see BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE at odds against here.

Ghana showed us in that first game that they are a very vulnerable defence, but that they have the capability to cause real issues in attack.

Against a good and talented Portugal team, they allowed 2.63 xGA but did generate 1.30 xGF, scoring twice when behind.

The fact that this will be viewed as must-win by both teams should mean we get an end-to-end game, and the match will certainly open up if there is a goal for either side - just like the Portugal v Ghana game did.

I'm therefore happy to have a play on both teams obliging on Monday.

South Korea v Ghana best bets and score prediction

  • 2pts Both Teams to Score at 27/25 (Unibet)

Score prediction: South Korea 1-1 Ghana (Sky Bet odds: 5/1)

Odds correct at 2020 GMT (24/11/22)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

