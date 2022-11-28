Sporting Life
Sporting Life's Serbia v Switzerland preview

Serbia v Switzerland tips: World Cup 2022 best bets, predictions and preview

By Liam Kelly
14:15 · WED November 30, 2022

A huge fixture in the context of Group G as Serbia face Switzerland. Liam Kelly provides a best bet for the much-anticipated game.

Football betting tips: Serbia v Switzerland

1.5pts Highest Scoring Half - Second Half at 11/10 (General)

Another final group game that is set up to be absolutely enthralling.

Geopolitical tensions aside, the Friday night Group G match-up between Serbia and Switzerland has massive World Cup stakes.

A win for the Swiss would guarantee them a spot in the Round of 16, while a draw should still also be enough with Cameroon unlikely to pull off an upset over Brazil. Serbia, on the other hand, need to win.

Kick-off time: 19:00 GMT, Friday

TV Channel: ITV4

Serbia 6/4 | Draw 11/5 | Switzerland 17/10

A bet that often takes my fancy in matches of this nature is HIGHEST SCORING HALF - SECOND HALF. At a general odds-against, that is the case again.

The clash of styles makes this fixture a little difficult to predict, but all signs point to this one will really ramping up after the break.

Serbia, often a very attack-minded team, need to be far more solid in defence than they were versus Cameroon, seemingly becoming complacent after taking a 3-1 lead. Dragan Stojković's side allowed 1.97 expected goals (xG) in the 3-3 draw, which will perhaps see them be more cautious in their approach to a must-win game.

Switzerland appear very controlled under Murat Yakin, looking defensively solid against both Cameroon and Brazil. Only a deflected Casemiro goal separated the Swiss and the Seleção.

They've also looked dangerous in attack, fabricating big chances in the opener before just lacking the final action to create scoring opportunities last time out.

The Swiss may just be happy to remain in charge of their own fate at half time, but even if there are goals in the first 45 minutes, it will only make the game more chaotic.

Openings will surely increase as the match goes on, which bodes well for the selection.

Serbia v Switzerland best bets and score prediction

  • 1.5pts Highest Scoring Half - Second Half at 11/10 (General)

Score prediction: Serbia 2-2 Switzerland (Sky Bet odds: 12/1)

Odds correct at 1230 GMT (30/11/22)

ALSO READ: Sporting Life's daily World Cup best bets

World Cup: More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

