Netherlands begin the pursuit of World Cup glory with a clash against African Cup of Nation champions Senegal. James Cantrill previews the game, picking out two best bets.

Netherlands begin the pursuit of World Cup glory with a clash against African Cup of Nation champions Senegal. Oranje were knocked out by the Czech Republic in the last 16 of the Euro 2020, a result that cost Frank de Boer his job, and are yet to taste defeat under Louis van Gaal winning 11 of the current 15 game long stint in charge of Oranje. Aliou Cissé was dealt a huge blow as star man Sadio Mane was recently ruled out of the tournament following an injury he picked up during Bayern Munich’s penultimate game. Their all time top goalscorer was pivotal in their AFCON success and WCQ scoring the deciding penalties in Lions of Teranga

Over 2.5 has clicked in the majority of those games, with his side averaging 2.28 goals per game and 0.72 against. With the firepower of Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo alongside creativity of Frenkie de Jong and Davy Klassen, it should not come as much of a surprise to see that they have hit the double in all bar four of their matches under van Gaal’s tutelage. That being said, I think UNDER 2.5 GOALS is the play here as Senegal’s AFCON success was largely built on defensive solidarity. CLICK HERE to back under 2.5 goals with Sky Bet On route to their first continental success, their matches averaged just 1.6 goals per game, keeping clean sheets in five of their seven matches. There have also been two or fewer goals scored in five of their six games since AFCON. With the Lions of Teranga main man, Mane, confirmed to miss the entirety of the competition, their only chance of success against the Netherlands lies in a contain and counter approach.

Sticking along similar lines, backing Senegal’s keeper, EDOUARD MENDY, to win MAN OF THE MATCH seems a logical play, if we are set for a tight affair. At odds on favourites, the bookies fancy Netherlands to dominate here, so, if Senegal are going to get anything out of the game Mendy must be in top form. Statistically, Chelsea's shot stopper is one of the best in the business, ranking 4th for save percentage in the Premier League last season (75.5%). Lack of game time has limited his opportunities this season, particularly since the arrival of Graham Potter who favoures Kepa Arrizabalaga, hampering Mendy’s statistics. Ultimately, his country will need a big performance on Monday and tradition suggests they are primed for the MOTM accolade in tight affairs.

