There will be a fair amount of emotion surrounding Denmark's Group D curtain-raiser with Tunisia as Christian Eriksen makes his first international tournament finals appearance since the cardiac arrest that almost took his life at Euro 2020.

Somehow, the Danes put that near-tragedy behind them to reach the semi-finals, only missing out on reaching the final thanks to Harry Kane's extra-time penalty for England at Wembley, and they have gone from strength to strength since.

They qualified for the World Cup in imperious fashion, winning nine out of 10 matches before losing a dead-rubber to Scotland, and have won 11 out of 15 games since their Euro semi exit, including a Nations League double over world champions France.

No wonder, then, that they are very warm favourites to beat opening opponents Tunisia, a nation that has regularly reached the World Cup finals over the past quarter of a century but never once progressed past the group stages.