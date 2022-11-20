Hosts Qatar take on Senegal on Friday, with both sides reeling from opening game defeats. Jake Osgathorpe has a best bet.

Qatar did what no host nation had ever done before in their World Cup opener; they lost. Not only were they beaten by Ecuador, but the hosts were extremely poor in their performance, especially after going 2-0 down. Despite chasing the game, Qatar did nothing in attack, posting a shocking xG figure of just 0.46, and I think that is a sign of things to come rather than a one off.

This Qatar side look incredibly limited, and against a stubborn Senegal side who need to win this game, I expect to see a similar display from the hosts. Senegal weren't terrible in their 2-0 loss to the Netherlands, looking incredibly solid defensively until the 84th minute. Up until that opening goal, the African side allowed just 0.44 xGA in what was an excellent defensive display, and that is something we see a lot from Aliou Cisse's side. The AFCON champions kept five clean sheets in seven games on their way to continental success, and they have a great chance of adding another shutout to their resume here, so backing SENEGAL TO KEEP A CLEAN SHEET makes great appeal. CLICK HERE to back Senegal to keep a clean sheet with Sky Bet The market is expecting very little in the way of goalmouth action with the Under 2.5 line priced as short as 4/7 and BTTS 'no' at 8/13. Those prices don't represent value, but if we are expecting a low-scoring game, given the defensive strength of Senegal and the attacking issues of Qatar, the price available for Qatar failing to score looks too big.

