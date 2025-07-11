Premier League transfers: Done deals, gossip and ins and outs in 2025 summer window

The transfer window opened much earlier than usual this summer, with FIFA creating a mini window from June 1 to June 10 to allow teams participating in this summer's Club World Cup to strengthen their squads, meaning plenty of business has already been done.

Here we keep track of the major Premier League transfers that have so far taken place, with a few rumours and gossip thrown in there too.

When does the transfer window open and close? The "mini" transfer window opened on June 1 and closed on June 10 shortly before the Club World Cup began. The 2025 summer transfer window then reopened on Monday June 16, and will close on deadline day on Monday September 1 at precisely 7pm for Premier League and EFL clubs.

Arsenal target Noni Madueke

Having completed the expected signing of Martin Zubimendi and added the surprise captures of Christian Norgaard and Kepa Arrizabalaga, Arsenal's attention is now firmly on strengthening both their forward line and defence, with Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke and Cristhian Mosquera seemingly most likely to arrive at The Emirates in the coming weeks. From trailing in transfer market to title hopefuls?

Philippe Coutinho departs Aston Villa for Brazilian club Vasco da Gama

Aston Villa are set to fend off Everton's interest in John McGinn and Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford is odds-on to join Barcelona. Unai Emery has set his sights on Barca frontman Ferran Torres with the Villans reportedly willing to pay £43m. Marcus Rashford next club odds

Dean Huijsen in action for new club Real Madrid

Bournemouth have cashed in on Milos Kerkez, Dean Huijsen and Jaidon Anthony for a combined total of £100m and tied Antoine Semenyo down to a long-term contract. The Cherries have made an offer for Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic as Kepa Arrizabalaga, who was on loan from Chelsea last season, has joined Arsenal.

Brentford's Jordan Henderson in action for England

It’s been a summer of change at Brentford. Thomas Frank has departed for Tottenham, Arsenal have bought Christian Norgaard and it looks like Bryan Mbeumo could follow the captain and head coach out of the door. Former set-piece coach Keith Andrews is the new manager and Jordan Henderson has joined from Ajax.

Brighton's frontman Charalampos Kostoulas

Having sold Joao Pedro to Chelsea, Brighton have invested more than half of the fee into his replacement signing 18-year-old Charalampos Kostoulas from Olympiakos. A big outlay for a club which usually buys low and sells high. The Seagulls are also open to loaning out Evan Ferguson with Serie A club Roma one of the sides interested in the frontman.

Hello, is this the reveal you’re looking for? ☎️ pic.twitter.com/mOWS55CEBj — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) July 5, 2025

Premier League new boys Burnley have signed Jaidon Anthony, Marcus Edwards and Zian Flemming on a permanent basis but Jonjo Shelvey and Nathan Redmond have been released. Club captain Josh Brownhill’s future at Turf Moor is uncertain and with the midfielder yet to be offered a new contract he is officially a free agent. The record breaking defence from last season is getting picked apart, CJ Egan-Riley has departed for Marseille and talks between Newcastle and James Trafford are ongoing, but Kyle Walker has arrived from Manchester City.

Chelsea's new signing Joao Pedro

Having added strength and depth to their frontline, Chelsea are close to offloading winger Noni Madueke to Arsenal for a deal rumoured to be around £50m. Christopher Nkunku is also expected to depart this summer with Inter reportedly interested. There's a lot to like about Joao Pedro

Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze

Everton midfielder Carlos Alcaraz

After spending over £40m on Carlos Alcaraz and Thierno Barry, Everton are looking to add more depth this summer with Hayden Hackney, Mark Travers and John McGinn all rumoured to be on David Moyes’ wishlist.

Fulham Major ins N/A Major outs Carlos Vinicius

Willian

Free agent Carlos Vinicius

Speculation around a shock swoop to bring Joao Palhinha back to Craven Cottage has gone quiet. Fulham are yet to make a move in the market but are reportedly interested in Coventry right-back Milan van Ewijk.

Leeds' Lukas Nmecha

Leeds are considering other options after having a third bid worth up to £12m for Sean Longstaff rejected by Newcastle. The newly promoted side are in the market for a new keeper with a list of options including Lyon's Lucas Perri and Torino's Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.

Liverpool's new midfielder Florian Wirtz

At Anfield there’s been a changing of the guard at full-back. Trent Alexander-Arnold has gone and Andy Robertson is touted for an exit. Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong are the replacements. Liverpool are reportedly open to offers for Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez with Serie A side Napoli one of the clubs interested in the latter. Luis Diaz departure must come at right fee

Former Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester United's new man Matheus Cunha

Having already signed Matheus Cunha, Manchester United remain hopeful a deal can be struck with Brentford for Bryan Mbeumo. These attacking reinforcements increase the need to get Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford out of the door. Sancho is reportedly attracting interest from Italian clubs Juventus and Napoli and Rashford is Barcelona’s left-wing target. Optimism already falling away

Newcastle target Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Anthony Elanga has joined from Nottingham Forest for £55m. Following the release of Callum Wilson, the Magpies are focused on finding an understudy for Alexander Isak. Free agent Dominic Calvert-Lewin is reportedly a target, as is the rather more expensive Hugo Ekitike.

Newcastle's target Anthony Elanga

Jobe Bellingham in action for new club Borussia Dortmund

The acquisition of Simon Adingra from Brighton has taken Sunderland’s summer spend to over £100m. The Black Cats are in contract talks with Romaine Mundle as they hope to quash any rumours linking the winger with a move to PSV.

He only wanted Spurs.



Welcome to North London, Mohammed Kudus.



🔊 @stonebwoy 🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/zllwRvuZeL — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 10, 2025

Following the arrival of Mohamed Kudus, jeopardy has been cast over Tottenham’s move for Morgan Gibbs-White as Nottingham Forest are consulting their lawyers over an alleged illegal approach. Spurs have also fended off interest from Atletico Madrid for Cristian Romero, the club will now try and tie the defender down to a new contract. Time to be Frank on Spurs' direction

West Ham sign Jean-Clair Todibo on permanent basis

West Ham will reinvest a chunk of the Mohammed Kudus fee and are reported to be one of the Premier League clubs interested in Tyler Dibling. According to reports in Italy, Roma are interested in Hammers centre-back Konstantinos Mavropanos.

Wolves sign Jorgen Strand Larsen on a permanent deal

Wolves have confirmed the departures of Pablo Sarabia and Craig Dawson while captain Nelson Semedo has been offered a new deal. With Matheus Cunha making the switch to Old Trafford, Jorgen Strand Larsen has been signed permanently and Wolves are reportedly interested in Nico Raskin from Rangers.