Premier League transfers: Done deals, gossip and ins and outs in 2025 summer window

The transfer window opened much earlier than usual this summer, with FIFA creating a mini window from June 1 to June 10 to allow teams participating in this summer's Club World Cup to strengthen their squads, meaning plenty of business has already been done.
Here we keep track of the major Premier League transfers that have so far taken place, with a few rumours and gossip thrown in there too.
When does the transfer window open and close?
The "mini" transfer window opened on June 1 and closed on June 10 shortly before the Club World Cup began.
The 2025 summer transfer window then reopened on Monday June 16, and will close on deadline day on Monday September 1 at precisely 7pm for Premier League and EFL clubs.
Arsenal
Major ins
Major outs
Having completed the expected signing of Martin Zubimendi and added the surprise captures of Christian Norgaard and Kepa Arrizabalaga, Arsenal's attention is now firmly on strengthening both their forward line and defence, with Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke and Cristhian Mosquera seemingly most likely to arrive at The Emirates in the coming weeks.
Aston Villa
Major ins
Major outs
Aston Villa are set to fend off Everton's interest in John McGinn and Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford is odds-on to join Barcelona. Unai Emery has set his sights on Barca frontman Ferran Torres with the Villans reportedly willing to pay £43m.
Bournemouth
Major ins
Major outs
Bournemouth have cashed in on Milos Kerkez, Dean Huijsen and Jaidon Anthony for a combined total of £100m and tied Antoine Semenyo down to a long-term contract. The Cherries have made an offer for Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic as Kepa Arrizabalaga, who was on loan from Chelsea last season, has joined Arsenal.
Brentford
Major ins
Major outs
It’s been a summer of change at Brentford. Thomas Frank has departed for Tottenham, Arsenal have bought Christian Norgaard and it looks like Bryan Mbeumo could follow the captain and head coach out of the door. Former set-piece coach Keith Andrews is the new manager and Jordan Henderson has joined from Ajax.
Brighton
Major ins
Major outs
Having sold Joao Pedro to Chelsea, Brighton have invested more than half of the fee into his replacement signing 18-year-old Charalampos Kostoulas from Olympiakos. A big outlay for a club which usually buys low and sells high. The Seagulls are also open to loaning out Evan Ferguson with Serie A club Roma one of the sides interested in the frontman.
Burnley
Major ins
Major outs
Premier League new boys Burnley have signed Jaidon Anthony, Marcus Edwards and Zian Flemming on a permanent basis but Jonjo Shelvey and Nathan Redmond have been released. Club captain Josh Brownhill’s future at Turf Moor is uncertain and with the midfielder yet to be offered a new contract he is officially a free agent. The record breaking defence from last season is getting picked apart, CJ Egan-Riley has departed for Marseille and talks between Newcastle and James Trafford are ongoing, but Kyle Walker has arrived from Manchester City.
Chelsea
Major ins
Major outs
Having added strength and depth to their frontline, Chelsea are close to offloading winger Noni Madueke to Arsenal for a deal rumoured to be around £50m. Christopher Nkunku is also expected to depart this summer with Inter reportedly interested.
Crystal Palace
Major ins
Major outs
It will take a fee of around £60m to pry Eberechi Eze from Selhurst Park and although the club don’t want to lose him they could look towards Manchester City’s James McAtee as a replacement. Oliver Glasner is also strengthening at full-back. Left-back Borna Sosa has joined from Ajax and the Eagles are also leading the race to sign former Milan captain Davide Calabria.
Everton
Major ins
Major outs
After spending over £40m on Carlos Alcaraz and Thierno Barry, Everton are looking to add more depth this summer with Hayden Hackney, Mark Travers and John McGinn all rumoured to be on David Moyes’ wishlist.
Fulham
Major ins
- N/A
Major outs
Speculation around a shock swoop to bring Joao Palhinha back to Craven Cottage has gone quiet. Fulham are yet to make a move in the market but are reportedly interested in Coventry right-back Milan van Ewijk.
Leeds
Major ins
Major outs
Leeds are considering other options after having a third bid worth up to £12m for Sean Longstaff rejected by Newcastle. The newly promoted side are in the market for a new keeper with a list of options including Lyon's Lucas Perri and Torino's Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.
Liverpool
Major ins
Major outs
At Anfield there’s been a changing of the guard at full-back. Trent Alexander-Arnold has gone and Andy Robertson is touted for an exit. Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong are the replacements. Liverpool are reportedly open to offers for Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez with Serie A side Napoli one of the clubs interested in the latter.
Manchester City
Major ins
Major outs
The rebuild at the Etihad continues. Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker have been moved on and Jack Grealish is rumoured to be joining them out of the door. The Cityzens are also open to selling James McAtee but want a fee of around £25m. City are reportedly interested in activating Denzel Dumfries £25m release clause at Inter.
Manchester United
Major ins
Major outs
Having already signed Matheus Cunha, Manchester United remain hopeful a deal can be struck with Brentford for Bryan Mbeumo. These attacking reinforcements increase the need to get Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford out of the door. Sancho is reportedly attracting interest from Italian clubs Juventus and Napoli and Rashford is Barcelona’s left-wing target.
Newcastle
Major ins
Major outs
Anthony Elanga has joined from Nottingham Forest for £55m. Following the release of Callum Wilson, the Magpies are focused on finding an understudy for Alexander Isak. Free agent Dominic Calvert-Lewin is reportedly a target, as is the rather more expensive Hugo Ekitike.
Nottingham Forest
Major ins
Major outs
Anthony Elanga has left for Newcastle and Morgan Gibbs-White had looked set to join Tottenham, only for that move to hit the buffers. PSV’s Johan Bakayoko, Southampton’s Tyler Dibling and James McAtee are reportedly potential targets.
Sunderland
Major ins
Major outs
The acquisition of Simon Adingra from Brighton has taken Sunderland’s summer spend to over £100m. The Black Cats are in contract talks with Romaine Mundle as they hope to quash any rumours linking the winger with a move to PSV.
Tottenham
Major ins
Major outs
Following the arrival of Mohamed Kudus, jeopardy has been cast over Tottenham’s move for Morgan Gibbs-White as Nottingham Forest are consulting their lawyers over an alleged illegal approach. Spurs have also fended off interest from Atletico Madrid for Cristian Romero, the club will now try and tie the defender down to a new contract.
West Ham
Major ins
Major outs
West Ham will reinvest a chunk of the Mohammed Kudus fee and are reported to be one of the Premier League clubs interested in Tyler Dibling. According to reports in Italy, Roma are interested in Hammers centre-back Konstantinos Mavropanos.
Wolves
Major ins
Major outs
Wolves have confirmed the departures of Pablo Sarabia and Craig Dawson while captain Nelson Semedo has been offered a new deal. With Matheus Cunha making the switch to Old Trafford, Jorgen Strand Larsen has been signed permanently and Wolves are reportedly interested in Nico Raskin from Rangers.
More from Sporting Life
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.