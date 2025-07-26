Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
football icon|
Football Scores & Fixtures Tips Tables News Transfer Centre Fantasy Football Vidiprinter Latest Odds
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
football icon|
Football Scores & Fixtures Tips Tables News Transfer Centre Fantasy Football Vidiprinter Latest Odds
Mikel Arteta and Viktor Gyokeres
Mikel Arteta and Viktor Gyokeres

Arsenal sign Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres for reported £63m fee

By Sporting Life
Football
Sat July 26, 2025 · 1h ago

Arsenal have confirmed the capture of Sweden international Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon.

A deal for the striker had long been expected but was held back by disputes over add-ons as Gyokeres faced disciplinary action in Portugal for failing to report for pre-season training.

Despite interest from other clubs including Manchester United, Gyokeres held out for a move to Arsenal, who turned their attentions to him once a deal for Benjamin Sesko broke down.

The club announced the deal on Saturday afternoon after finally agreeing terms with the Portuguese champions.

Viktor Gyokeres shot map

"Viktor has so many qualities. He is a quick and powerful presence up front, with incredible goalscoring numbers at club and international levels," said Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

"He brings a clinical edge with a high conversion rate of chances into goals, with his intelligent movement in the box making him a constant threat.

"We're excited about what Viktor brings to our squad and are looking forward to start working with him. We welcome Viktor and his family to Arsenal."

Gyokeres, who scored 97 goals in 102 appearances for Sporting, will wear the number 14 shirt made famous by Arsenal legend Thierry Henry, and is set to immediately join his new teammates on their tour of Asia.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Join for Free
Image of stables faded in a gold gradientGet exclusive Willie Mullins insight, plus access to premium articles, expert tips and Timeform data, plus more...
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

FOOTBALL TIPS