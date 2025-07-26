Arsenal sign Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres for reported £63m fee

A deal for the striker had long been expected but was held back by disputes over add-ons as Gyokeres faced disciplinary action in Portugal for failing to report for pre-season training.

Despite interest from other clubs including Manchester United, Gyokeres held out for a move to Arsenal, who turned their attentions to him once a deal for Benjamin Sesko broke down.

The club announced the deal on Saturday afternoon after finally agreeing terms with the Portuguese champions.