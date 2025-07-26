Arsenal sign Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres for reported £63m fee

Arsenal have confirmed the capture of Sweden international Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon.
A deal for the striker had long been expected but was held back by disputes over add-ons as Gyokeres faced disciplinary action in Portugal for failing to report for pre-season training.
Despite interest from other clubs including Manchester United, Gyokeres held out for a move to Arsenal, who turned their attentions to him once a deal for Benjamin Sesko broke down.
The club announced the deal on Saturday afternoon after finally agreeing terms with the Portuguese champions.
"Viktor has so many qualities. He is a quick and powerful presence up front, with incredible goalscoring numbers at club and international levels," said Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.
"He brings a clinical edge with a high conversion rate of chances into goals, with his intelligent movement in the box making him a constant threat.
"We're excited about what Viktor brings to our squad and are looking forward to start working with him. We welcome Viktor and his family to Arsenal."
Gyokeres, who scored 97 goals in 102 appearances for Sporting, will wear the number 14 shirt made famous by Arsenal legend Thierry Henry, and is set to immediately join his new teammates on their tour of Asia.