Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford next club odds: Manchester United forward 8/15 for Barcelona move

By Tom Carnduff
Football
Mon July 07, 2025 · 1h ago

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is priced at a short 8/15 to join Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

Rashford is out of favour under Ruben Amorim's guidance, with reports recently emerging that he has been told to find a new club.

The 27-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Aston Villa. In 17 appearances across all competitions, Rashford scored four and assisted a further six.

That form wasn't enough to force his way back into Amorim's plans at Old Trafford and a move before the deadline now seems incredibly likely.

Marcus Rashford next club odds (via Sky Bet)

  • Barcelona - 8/15
  • Bayern Munich - 6/4
  • Paris St-Germain - 13/2
  • Aston Villa - 17/2
  • Arsenal - 17/2
  • AC Milan - 12/1

Odds correct at 1010 BST (07/07/25)

Barcelona are the clear leader in the market, with the LaLiga giants now a short 8/15 to secure his signature.

It comes after reports claimed that they are the player's preferred destination and the potential for a move is there given recent failed attempts to bring Liverpool's Luis Diaz or Athletic Club's Nico Williams to the Camp Nou.

Some financial issues remain a concern though with recent issues in registering new signings.

A return to Villa is seen as a 17/2 chance. The West Midlands club are treading a fine line with PSR rules and may look to prioritise strengthening elsewhere.

Arsenal are the same price if he is to stay in the Premier League, although they are reported to be exploring a deal for Chelsea's Noni Madueke.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

