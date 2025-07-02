Joao Pedro to Chelsea: Smart signing or another gamble gone wrong?

There’s a lot to like about Chelsea’s capture of Joao Pedro from Brighton.

But rather than providing a definitive answer to the question marks that have hovered over the centre-forward position at Stamford Bridge in recent years, it is a move that only reinforces those same quandaries. With Chelsea forking out over £50 million, Enzo Maresca must believe he has found the ideal forward to execute his vision for the Blues. Pedro, a fluid, intelligent and tactically versatile attacker, seems a natural fit for the positional interchanges and high-pressing patterns that Maresca hopes will define his Chelsea side.

At Brighton under Roberto De Zerbi and later Fabian Hurzeler, Pedro demonstrated a willingness to drop deep, link play and press with intensity – traits that Maresca will value enormously. On paper, the Brazilian can dovetail seamlessly with Cole Palmer and Noni Madueke behind him, or with Pedro Neto wide on the left, in what might become one of the league’s most unpredictable attacks. Pedro’s appeal lies not just in his movement but in his unselfishness. He frequently prioritised creating space and opportunities for teammates at Brighton. And his ability to draw defenders out of shape will be vital for a Chelsea side that often struggled to break down compact blocks last season. Palmer, who led Chelsea with 15 Premier League goals, thrives on quick interchanges and positional fluidity. With Pedro creating the chaos and Palmer exploiting the gaps, Chelsea could finally unlock the kind of cutting edge that has eluded them since the days of Diego Costa.

In theory, Pedro offers balance and harmony to an attacking setup that has, in recent years, too often lacked both. And then there’s Pedro’s knack for the big occasion. Last season, he scored against Arsenal (twice), Manchester City, Manchester United, and even Chelsea themselves – performances that reinforced his reputation as a big-game player. For a side that has developed an unfortunate habit of shrinking in decisive matches, his ability to rise to the occasion could prove invaluable. If Chelsea are looking for a forward with pedigree against the Premier League’s elite, Pedro has already demonstrated that he can deliver. But for all the positive indicators, there remains a nagging question: is this another expensive striker gamble that ends up in the same bloated graveyard as so many before him? Pedro’s Premier League scoring record, while decent, is hardly dazzling. Ten goals in 27 league appearances last season is a solid return, but not one that screams elite-level striker, particularly at a club that has invested as heavily as Chelsea in forward talent. And then when you factor in that nine of his 19 Premier League strikes for the Seagulls have come from the penalty spot (and that he’s unlikely to unseat the unflappable Palmer as Chelsea’s first-choice penalty taker), Pedro appears an elite striker in every respect except for the most important aspect of the role: goal-scoring. Nicolas Jackson-esque, you could say.

Nicolas Jackson could be replaced at Chelsea next season

There is little margin for mediocrity in a squad already full of underperforming attackers, and Pedro will need to scale up his numbers quickly if he’s to escape the fate of his predecessors. Chelsea’s recent record with expensive forward signings is grim. Jackson arrived last summer for £32 million with promise, only to end the season with a meagre four Premier League goals. Christopher Nkunku, a £52 million acquisition from RB Leipzig, endured an injury-ravaged campaign and never quite found rhythm or a defined role under Mauricio Pochettino, scoring just seven times in the league. Both were heralded as transformative signings. Both flattered to deceive. The worry now is that Pedro – despite his more creative, less goal-obsessed profile – could follow a similar path: initially impressive, briefly exciting, and ultimately will be damned by his output. And then there’s the Liam Delap question. Chelsea have also spent £30 million on the former Ipswich striker, a forward with a completely different skill set to Pedro.

Where Pedro is mobile and technical, Delap is a more traditional No.9: strong, physical and more inclined to play with his back to goal. On paper, the pair offer tactical variety. But in practice, it suggests something murkier. If Maresca is so committed to a specific system built around pressing and technical interchanges, why the simultaneous investment in a striker whose strengths lie in more direct, conventional patterns? Is this versatility, or simply indecision? Delap’s arrival raises uncomfortable questions about the coherence of Chelsea’s transfer strategy. Rather than targeted recruitment in line with a defined tactical plan, it feels more like a scattergun approach, hoarding talent in the hope that something sticks. Chelsea now have Pedro, Delap, Jackson, Nkunku and Armando Broja (if he stays) all competing for central roles. That’s a crowded room, full of competing profiles, which suggests a club still unsure of what it wants its attack to look like. If Pedro is to thrive, he’ll need clarity of role and consistency of selection – two things Chelsea have conspicuously lacked in recent years.

Enzo Maresca has a huge squad to choose from

So is this a bold step towards tactical evolution, or another swing in the dark from a club whose transfer strategy increasingly feels like a high-stakes poker game? Pedro undoubtedly brings quality, versatility and big-match pedigree. But the warning signs are flashing. His scoring record is adequate, not exceptional. His temperament is fiery, not flawless. His arrival comes alongside another striker with a contradictory profile. And he steps into a club where attacking roles seem to shift with the wind. Maresca may well get the best out of Pedro. If anyone can extract fluidity, press adeptness and attacking intuition from a complex forward, it’s a manager steeped in Pep Guardiola’s playbook. But Chelsea’s recent history doesn’t inspire confidence. If Pedro becomes yet another striker whose promise is lost in tactical confusion and systemic drift, the finger must be pointed higher – not at the player, but at the club’s decision-makers. Pedro has the skillset to elevate those around him and, in turn, Chelsea in the Premier League title stakes. But the lingering whiff from a long line of expensive forwards whose time at Stamford Bridge has culminated with a whimper can’t be ignored.