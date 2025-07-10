Luis Diaz may need a move away but Liverpool must demand the right fee

Luis Diaz’s scintillating form bookended Liverpool’s title winning campaign last term.

The 28-year-old started the season in the form of his Anfield career, scoring five and assisting a goal in the opening five matches for the Reds. He then finished the 2024/25 campaign with four goals in seven matches as Arne Slot’s side claimed the title with four games left to spare. In total, the former Porto man scored 13 goals and chipped in with five assists across his 2,410 minutes in the English top-flight. It was, comfortably, his most productive season for the Reds. In fact, it was the first time following his move to England in 2022 that he’d hit double digits in the league.

Prior to that, his best season with the Merseyside club had been in 2023/24 when he scored eight times and assisted on five occasions across 2,646 minutes. Diaz got Liverpool off to a flyer and played his part in ensuring they got over the line. All while showcasing his versatility under a new manager. Deployed as a centre-forward for large spells, he did his part of the team despite playing in an unfamiliar position. It highlighted his value to this squad. And at a key time too. With his current deal up in 2027, the expectation was that his form would see him rewarded with a new deal. However, an offer hasn’t been forthcoming and, if reports are accurate, Liverpool have zero intention to start talks with the Colombia international. In fact, latest reports claim Diaz isn’t for sale and the club aren’t going to extend his stay on Merseyside beyond the 2026/27 campaign. He’s not necessarily in limbo. His fate is sealed. The Reds either receive an offer they simply cannot refuse this summer and cash in on him or he’s allowed to run down his deal and leave on a free. Simply put, he’s too valuable to allow to leave at a discounted rate but he’s not important enough to offer him a deal which would take him in his mid-30s.

On one hand, you can’t blame the club. The Liverpool Echo report the Colombia international is already earning £140,000-per-week. A pay bump would make him one of the highest earners at Anfield. And despite his fine form, it would be a little premature to pay him that sort of money after one decent season in terms of output, wouldn’t it? So far, the Reds have turned down offers from Bayern Munich and Barcelona, if reports are to be believed. Liverpool’s stance of their No7 not being for sale is to drive up the price. According to COPE, the Colombian has a verbal agreement with Liverpool that would allow him to leave for €82million. Interested clubs are seemingly reluctant to pay that fee, but the Reds aren’t flinching. They know that Bayern Munich need someone like Diaz having missed out on Florian Wirtz. Their need is even greater now following the injury to Jamal Musiala. Barcelona need to make a splash in the transfer market after, yet again, missing out on Nico Williams. There’s interest from Saudi clubs too with Al Nassr wanting to bolster their attacking ranks in a bid to appease Cristiano Ronaldo.

Liverpool would be naive to sell Diaz for below their asking price when he’s so in demand. And they’re in no rush to make any hasty decisions. The Reds are in complete control of the situation. Of course, Diaz is entitled to seek a move away from Anfield. He wants to guarantee his long-term future. He’s sought after right now and could probably get a five-year deal from one of the interested clubs. Having had the season of his career in the Premier League, he’s able to command a larger salary too. Now is the time for him to secure a deal he feels he deserves. He’s probably a little unsure about his role next season too. According to reports, Liverpool are in the market for a left-sided attacker, with Malick Fofana believed to be on their radar, and a centre-forward is viewed as a priority with Darwin Nunez also set to depart. If the Premier League champions bring in an Alexander Isak or even a Hugo Ekitike, as well as a left-sided attacker, Diaz drops from the pecking order. The addition of Wirtz already impacts his role in the team. Further additions complicate things for the 28-year-old. Diaz goes from starting for the Premier League champions to being part of the squad rotation, either as a striker or as a wide forward. At any stage of your career, this is bad enough. But the No7 is supposed to be entering his prime. For the sake of his career, he might need a move. But Liverpool don’t have to allow him to leave for a bargain fee. He’s valuable and interested teams need to cough up and pay the money for him.