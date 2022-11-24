Saudi Arabia pulled off one of the all-time great World Cup shocks coming from behind to beat Argentina, one the favourites to lift the trophy, in the sides opening game.

Ranked 48 places below La Albiceleste and as long as 33/1 to best their South American opponents, the odds were well and truly stacked against Herve Renard’s side.

They were hugely fortunate to go in at half time still within touching distance, and if Lautaro Martinez and Lionel Messi could time their runs better Argentina would have been out of sight.

The Saudi’s low block, high line combination was hard viewing but ultimately proved to be effective.

And after scoring with each of their two shots on target, they managed to cling onto their lead despite playing 12 minutes of stoppages at the end of the second half.

After that shock, a result here would prime them for an unforeseen escape from the group as they would go into the final round of fixtures Group C.