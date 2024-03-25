PFA Player of the Year odds: Rodri, Phil Foden or Declan Rice?

As we enter the Premier League run-in, some discussion will no doubt turn towards the PFA Player of the Year award. At present, there look to be three outstanding candidates.
Last season's winner Erling Haaland sits fourth in the betting, with Bukayo Saka - the 2022/23 Young Player of the Year - just behind him alongside Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk, winner of the award in the 2018/19 campaign.
Mohamed Salah, victorious in 2017/18 and 21/22, completes the list of seven players currently priced in single figures by the bookmakers.
But it's the top three who feel most realistic, and as such are worthy of greatest focus.
The growing focus on Manchester City's record with and without Rodri means it comes as no surprise he leads the market.
City are unbeaten in 61 games (W49 D12) in all competitions with the midfielder in the team, an incredible run stretching back to February 5, 2023.
Perhaps more incredibly, they have lost five of the 11 matches he has missed in that time.
Combine those irrefutable statistics with the fact the Spain international has not only developed a goal-scoring side to his game, but a reputation for scoring at crucial times, and the 27-year-old really ought to be winning this award come May.
In fact it's a surprise he isn't further clear of a midfield team-mate in the betting.
This has been a breakthrough season for Phil Foden, with the England midfielder cementing his place as a Manchester City regular.
He's done so by not only becoming a more influential all-round player, but by delivering 19 goals and 10 assists for Pep Guardiola's side.
In previous years, 23-year-old Foden would've been a shoo-in for PFA Young Player of the Year, an award he won 2020/21 and 21/22, but a change in the rules in 2021 means that is no longer possible.
Players must have been 21 or under as of July 1 immediately prior to the start of the season - a reduction on the previous age limit of 23.
While it may seem unlikely he pips team-mate Rodri, the fact this is decided by a vote of PFA members may just give an English player an edge should their fellow professionals decide to get a little patriotic.
If only Foden himself didn't have competition in that department...
Declan Rice was given the captain's armband for the first time in England's friendly with Belgium at Wembley, another step in the career of a player impossible to dislike.
Some eyebrows were raised when Arsenal were willing to part with £105m to bring him to The Emirates in the summer, but few are questioning the fee now after a phenomenal first season in north London.
He has brought the leadership qualities and midfield dynamism many felt was needed for the Gunners to sustain a second Premier League title push and also thrive on their return to the Champions League, but that was almost a given for a player who commanded such an enormous fee.
More impressive is the 25-year-old's own development, going above and beyond what was anticipated by providing six goals and five assists in the top flight with 10 games still to play; in his previous 204 league games for West Ham, he managed only 10 of each.
Should Arsenal upset the odds and win their first title since 2004, it would be a travesty for Rice not to be voted best player by his peers.
The problem for Rice is that each PFA member submits their two votes in April, before the season has reached its conclusion.
He best hope there are plenty of England fans in there.
