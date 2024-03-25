PFA Player of the Year odds: Rodri, Phil Foden or Declan Rice?

As we enter the Premier League run-in, some discussion will no doubt turn towards the PFA Player of the Year award. At present, there look to be three outstanding candidates.

Last season's winner Erling Haaland sits fourth in the betting, with Bukayo Saka - the 2022/23 Young Player of the Year - just behind him alongside Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk, winner of the award in the 2018/19 campaign. Mohamed Salah, victorious in 2017/18 and 21/22, completes the list of seven players currently priced in single figures by the bookmakers. But it's the top three who feel most realistic, and as such are worthy of greatest focus.

PFA Player of the Year odds (via Sky Bet) Rodri - 9/4

Phil Foden - 11/4

Declan Rice - 4/1

Erling Haaland - 7/1

Bukayo Saka - 8/1

Virgil van Dijk - 8/1

Mohamed Salah - 9/1

Incredible Rodri

The growing focus on Manchester City's record with and without Rodri means it comes as no surprise he leads the market. City are unbeaten in 61 games (W49 D12) in all competitions with the midfielder in the team, an incredible run stretching back to February 5, 2023. Perhaps more incredibly, they have lost five of the 11 matches he has missed in that time. Combine those irrefutable statistics with the fact the Spain international has not only developed a goal-scoring side to his game, but a reputation for scoring at crucial times, and the 27-year-old really ought to be winning this award come May. In fact it's a surprise he isn't further clear of a midfield team-mate in the betting.

Fantastic Foden

This has been a breakthrough season for Phil Foden, with the England midfielder cementing his place as a Manchester City regular. He's done so by not only becoming a more influential all-round player, but by delivering 19 goals and 10 assists for Pep Guardiola's side. In previous years, 23-year-old Foden would've been a shoo-in for PFA Young Player of the Year, an award he won 2020/21 and 21/22, but a change in the rules in 2021 means that is no longer possible. Players must have been 21 or under as of July 1 immediately prior to the start of the season - a reduction on the previous age limit of 23. While it may seem unlikely he pips team-mate Rodri, the fact this is decided by a vote of PFA members may just give an English player an edge should their fellow professionals decide to get a little patriotic. If only Foden himself didn't have competition in that department...

Relentless Rice