Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta

Premier League winner odds: Man City, Liverpool or Arsenal for the title?

By Joe Townsend
14:59 · THU March 14, 2024

The Premier League title race looks like going right to the final day of the season, with Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City currently separated by just one point with 10 fixtures remaining.

  • Arsenal - 64 pts | GD: +46 | GF: 70
  • Liverpool - 64 pts | GD: +39 | GF: 65
  • Man City - 63 pts | GD: +35 | GF: 63

Premier League table in full

Premier League winner (odds via Sky Bet)

  • Man City - 5/4
  • Liverpool - 2/1
  • Arsenal - 9/4

The market has Manchester City as clear favourites to retain the trophy, with most firms pricing Pep Guardiola's side between evens and 5/4 to become the first club in English football history to win a fourth successive title.

Liverpool are around the 2/1 mark as second favourites, with Arsenal considered the outsiders, at 9/4 or a tad shorter generally.

What does Man City's run-in look like?

Pep Guaridola

Focusing on fixtures against the current top seven, each of Liverpool, City and Arsenal face a fairly even split of home contests against those opponents.

MAN CITY will be pleased to have Arsenal and Aston Villa on home soil having already seen off neighbours United, but do face one particularly tricky away game.

They go to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - a ground they are yet to score a Premier League goal at - as well as travelling to unpredictable Brighton.

What does Liverpool's run-in look like?

Harvey Elliott celebrates

LIVERPOOL host Brighton and Tottenham, as well as facing tricky trips to Man Utd and Aston Villa.

Jurgen Klopp's side also have the problematic prospect of a Merseyside derby at Goodison, a fixture that proved ultimately decisive in another close title race five years ago when Marco Silva's Everton battled to a goalless draw late in the campaign.

What does Arsenal's run-in look like?

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

ARSENAL probably face the toughest finale of the trio involved.

Trips to Tottenham and Man Utd - their final two away games of the season - as well as visits to Man City and Brighton mean if they're to win a first title in 20 years they really will have to do it the hard way.

Of the current top seven, they do only have Aston Villa to welcome to The Emirates, but Chelsea will also visit for a London derby.

Who has the momentum?

Arsenal players celebrate after winning the penalty shoot-out of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, second leg match at the Emirates
Arsenal celebrate winning on penalties against Porto

All three sides are in very strong form, with Arsenal having won eight straight league games, Liverpool eight of their last 10 and City nine of their last 11.

It's hard to argue that Mikel Arteta's side are not the side gathering the most momentum.

Their current run is all the more impressive given that it follows a collapse when they won just once in seven games in all competitions.

Previous concerns over their ability to create and score goals have disappeared too, with the Gunners netting 33 times and conceding just three goals during their eight-game winning streak.

And just to add to the feel-good factor at The Emirates, they edged past Porto in the last 16 of the Champions League to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 2010.

Jurgen Klopp celebrates winning the Carabao Cup
Jurgen Klopp celebrates winning the Carabao Cup

While things may have been falling apart in terms of injuries, Liverpool have in fact managed to gather huge amounts of positive momentum thanks to the circumstances in which they won the Carabao Cup, progressed in the FA Cup (and are likely to in the Europa League) and still maintained superb league form - all inspired by young, inexperienced players.

They had already shown remarkable resilience to remain in contention, but will need to continue to be fuelled by the emotion of Klopp's impending departure as their fixtures pile up over the closing weeks of the campaign.

Plenty of their first-team regulars have now returned, and much of the Reds' hopes could hinge on just how quickly they all get back up to speed.

De Bruyne Haaland

Meanwhile, Manchester City are back to nearly 100% availability, with Jack Grealish the only noteworthy absentee, and the news of Ederson's period on the sidelines coming at a good time given that he would likely have sat out an FA Cup tie ahead of the international break anyway.

The returns of Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne from spells out may very well prove decisive too.

Add in City's proven ability to peak and deliver when it matters most in a league campaign and it is hard to look past them.

Odds correct at 1230 GMT (05/03/24)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

