Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Martin Odegaard

Tottenham 2-3 Arsenal: Gunners withstand second-half fightback to boost title hopes

By Sporting Life
16:18 · SUN April 28, 2024

Arsenal were able to weather a grandstand finish to move a step closer to a first Premier League title in 20 years with a potentially season-defining 3-2 victory at rivals Tottenham.

The Gunners held a one-point lead over Manchester City ahead of Sunday’s clash but all eyes were on whether Mikel Arteta’s men could pass this latest stern test and they did to remain at the summit going into May.

A Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg own goal gave Arsenal the perfect start after 15 minutes and not long after Micky van de Ven had seen an effort ruled out for offside, Bukayo Saka made it 2-0.

Saka’s classy 27th-minute finish after a slick counter-attack put the visitors in cruise control and when Kai Havertz continued his great form with a 13th goal of the season from another set-piece, the Gunners were in dreamland.

Tottenham produced a stirring second-half response, albeit after being given a helping hand by their bitter rivals after goalkeeper David Raya chipped straight to Cristian Romero, who reduced the deficit with 26 minutes left.

When Declan Rice fouled Ben Davies inside the area and Heung-min Son fired home with three minutes left it set up a dramatic finale, but Arsenal held on to claim a crucial win from their 35th league match of the season.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo