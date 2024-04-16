Premier League top scorer odds: Cole Palmer surges into Golden Boot contention, but who else could win it?

On a night that will be best remembered for infantile squabbling between Chelsea players over penalty duties, Cole Palmer’s rise to the top of the Premier League scoring charts via a perfect hat-trick and the aforementioned spot-kick went a little under the radar.

Not quite to the degree that Mauricio Pochettino’s side beating Everton 6-0 did, but under the radar nonetheless. Palmer was cut from 20/1 to 3s to win the Golden Boot; as recently as March 31 he was 150/1. His penalty took him level with Erling Haaland on 20 league goals for the season, and he leads the Golden Boot race by virtue of the nine assists he has provided this term compared to the Manchester City striker’s five. But the former City man is not the only unlikely contender with just five rounds of fixtures to go.

Premier League goalscorer charts Cole Palmer - 20 goals, 9 assists

Erling Haaland - 20 goals, 5 assists

Ollie Watkins - 19 goals, 10 assists

Mohamed Salah - 17 goals, 9 assists

Dominic Solanke - 17 goals, 3 assists

Alexander Isak - 17 goals, 1 assist Premier League Top Goalscorer odds (via Sky Bet) Erling Haaland - 4/6

Cole Palmer - 3/1

Ollie Watkins - 11/2

Mohamed Salah, Alexander Isak - 12/1

Dominic Solanke - 20/1

Edgy Erling

Haaland of course remains favourite, but the Norwegian is streets behind last season in terms of both performances and potency, while fitness struggles for large parts of the campaign have also contributed to him being challenged for a trophy that last term he ran virtually unopposed for on his way to a Premier League record 36 goals. Just two goals in his last eight appearances for club and country is as bad as it gets for the Norwegian, but ominously both those goals have come in his last league games. With City's final five matches including fixtures against defensively lax Brighton, Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Tottenham, Haaland should have enough opportunities to get over the line.

Cool Cole

A stunning performance in the Monday Night Football against an abject Everton took Palmer from not even being spoken of as an outsider, to second favourite for the Golden Boot. One of the top-flight's standout players this season and crucially with penalty duties there is little reason to believe the England international can't maintain his wonderful goalscoring form - 11 goals in his last six matches in all competitions emphasises the hot streak he is on. The Blues' next four fixtures are tough though, with trips to Arsenal and Aston Villa followed by Tottenham and West Ham at home.

Outstanding Ollie

Ollie Watkins' perfect finish in the closing stages of Aston Villa's 2-0 win at Arsenal typified just how much the striker has developed under Unai Emery's tutelage. Alongside Palmer, he leads the Premier League for goal involvements (goals + assists) this season with 29 and is arguably the best all-rounder centre-forward in the division. Since Emery was appointed, Watkins has displayed incredible consistency in front of goal, scoring 34 times in 58 league games. Should he continue at that rate, he will finish the season with between 22 and 23 goals - the former was enough in 2018/19, and the latter in 19/20, 20/21 and 21/22.

Incredible Isak

Alexander Isak may be pacing his effort just right to sneak in on the blindside. Injuries have meant the Newcastle striker has played the fewest matches (24) of any contender, but he possesses the best minutes per goal ratio of 104. Since returning to full fitness at the start of March following his latest setback, the Sweden international has netted seven goals in six league matches. A huge advantage for Isak, too, is the opportunity to face the Premier League's two worst defences (Sheffield United and Burnley) during the run-in.

Struggling Salah

It's hard to make a case for Mohamed Salah as he has been completely out of form since returning from a hamstring injury. Despite that, he has still managed to score four times in his last seven appearances looking as bad as he probably ever has. It might take one match to spark him back into life, and as Liverpool's usual penalty taker that provides the opportunity to bridge the gap.

Super Solanke