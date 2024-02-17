Raheem Sterling stunned his former club when he fired the visitors into the lead just before half-time in a fiercely-contested encounter at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening.

Raheem Sterling strikes against Manchester City for the SECOND time this season ⚡🔵 pic.twitter.com/Zrs7sAtB2J

Yet City, needing to respond to the victories of title rivals Liverpool and Arsenal earlier the day, fought back and created a succession of chances before Rodri finally found the net after 83 minutes.

His powerful effort was greeted with much relief around the stadium including, presumably, by team-mate Erling Haaland after a glaring miss.

There was still time for further drama with a stoppage-time penalty check for handball against Levi Colwill but nothing was given.