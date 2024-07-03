Nico Williams: Scouting the Spain Euro 2024 phenom who is set to be a hot transfer property

Supercharged by their wingers, Spain have so far been the best performing team at Euro 2024.

While teen sensation Lamine Yamal might be getting more attention, Nico Williams has been quietly delivering some impressive performances of his own. Williams emerged as part of the latest crop of talents coming through Athletic Club de Bilbao’s famed academy, and he has since become a key player for both club and county. The 21-year-old has proved decisive in key moments this season. His three goals and five assists in the Copa del Rey helped Los Leones to their first major trophy in 40 years.

Williams also registered more assists per 90 than any U21 winger in Europe's top five leagues and propelled Ernesto Valverde’s side to an impressive fifth-place finish. The Euros provide the perfect platform for players to prove their mettle under the spotlight. Williams is now living up to the hype and has been one of the most exciting players of the tournament so far. Nico Williams Transfer Value - how much is he worth now? According to our Player Valuation Model, Williams has an Estimated Transfer Value (ETV) of €45.6 million. That value has been accelerating since his breakthrough 2022/23 campaign, and has almost doubled since the start of the year. It is clear that Williams will need to move on to fulfil his enormous potential, but Basque players are notoriously difficult to prise away from their hometown clubs.

The Spaniard recently signed a contract extension until 2027 with a reported release clause in the region of €55 million. That might seem steep at first glance, but interest in him during the transfer window is expected to be greater than ever before on the back of his performances in Germany. What can Williams add to a team? Williams is a versatile winger who can play on either flank, and he is comfortable staying high and wide but also drifting inside to operate in the half spaces. His ability to receive to feet or run in behind makes him a significant attacking threat. The Spanish international has always been an exceptional dribbler, but he is now putting up numbers which rival the best players in his position. His 3.4 successful take-ons per 90 are the leading figure in the league. He is also only behind the Real Madrid duo of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo with 2.5 carries into the penalty area per 90. The Pamplona-born talent has the agility and two-footedness to be devastating in one-on-one situations. His ability to go either side of defenders enables him to find solutions even when double-marked.

But to be regarded as a top-class winger, you need to be able to consistently deliver the end product. Williams' split-second burst of pace helps him get separation from defenders, making him a real danger from his crosses. His 1.9 key passes per 90 show that he can be a threat with his passing. The winger drifts into the tight central areas and has the vision to set up team-mates with a quality of passing that can match some of the best creative midfielders out there. All of this was on display against Georgia - notably towards the end of the first half when Williams received the ball in the box, with everyone expecting him to take on his man. However, he showed great composure, finding Rodri in a better position to put his side in the lead.

Then, in the 75th minute, he led a quick counter-attack from deep, beat his man and found the net with an unstoppable finish. Unlike some bigger-name wingers, his natural fitness and energy also make him effective in pressing from the front, aligning with what top coaches desire from their attackers. Spain now face hosts Germany in the quarter-finals, where Williams will have yet another opportunity to showcase his brilliance and elevate his status further as one of the tournament's standout players.