Next Germany manager odds: Jurgen Klopp clear favourite to replace Julian Nagelsmann

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been installed as the clear favourite to become the next head coach of Germany.

Julian Nagelsmann has resigned from the position following their shock World Cup round of 32 exit to Paraguay. Reports indicate he was advised to do so by the DFB - the body who oversee German football. Julio Enciso had fired the South Americans into an unexpected lead before Kai Havertz hit back just after half-time. Jonathan Tah controversially saw a potential winner ruled out in extra-time before going onto miss a decisive spot kick in the penalty shootout. Klopp - who has been covering the tournament for German TV - has been out of managerial work since leaving Anfield in 2024 and currently holds the position of 'Head of Global Soccer' for the Red Bull group.

Next Germany manager odds (via BetVictor) Jurgen Klopp - 1/5

Pep Guardiola - 8/1

Sebastian Hoeness - 8/1

Joachim Low - 12/1

Fabian Hurzeler - 12/1

Ralf Rangnick - 16/1

Thomas Tuchel - 20/1 Odds correct at 10:05 BST (03/07/26)

Despite publicly reiterating that he was 'done' with coaching, it has since been reported that Klopp may be 'open' to the position given international football's difference to club operations.

Jurgen Klopp has been working at the World Cup at a TV pundit

Should he take it, it would be just his fourth role in senior management, a remarkable achievement considering he took over at Mainz in 2001 and hasn't had any major breaks in between positions. His trophy-laden career delivered the Bundesliga title on two occasions with Borussia Dortmund, the Premier League with Liverpool in 2020 alongside the Champions League the year prior - a competition in which he's been a runner-up three times. Klopp would be the universally popular choice among supporters who have witnessed the decline of the German national team in recent years.