Next Coventry manager odds: Lee Carsley and Ruud van Nistelrooy lead betting

The 50-year-old won five of his six matches in charge of the Three Lions to secure promotion back to the top tier of the Nations League and will now return to his role as Under-21s coach, with Thomas Tuchel arriving as England manager.

During a 17-year playing career, which saw him win 40 caps for Ireland, the former midfielder had two spells at Coventry, playing for the club the last time they were in the Premier League in 2000/01 before returning to end his career there in the Championship 10 years later.

Coventry are currently 17th in the Sky Bet Championship table, only a point above the relegation zone after 15 games.

Mark Robins was sacked earlier this month, bringing an end to his seven-year spell in charge of the club. He was at the time the Sky Bet EFL's longest-serving manager.