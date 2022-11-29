A comfortable win for the Netherlands over Qatar should seal top spot in Group A. Liam Kelly has two bets for Tuesday's game.

LISTEN: World Cup MD2 best bets

Apple Podcasts | Spotify

Football betting tips: Netherlands v Qatar 2.5pts Netherlands to win with -2 goal handicap at 6/4 (Sky Bet, PaddyPower, Betfair Sportsbook) 1pt Denzel Dumfries to score anytime at 11/2 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

If there's one thing we can all agree on after over a week of chaotic World Cup action, it's that Qatar are simply not up to the standard of the other teams at this competition. They've been beaten convincingly by both Ecuador and Senegal, each by a two-goal margin that could have been more if Qatar's opposition had applied themselves for the duration Now, they face the pre-tournament favourites to win the group, a daunting task which is reflected in the prices.

Although the Netherlands have yet to hit top gear in Group A, recording just 1.31 and 0.11 expected goals (xG) against Senegal and Ecuador respectively, they've collected four points and have more than enough to dispatch of Qatar with consummate ease. Indeed, they might have to if they want to win the group. This represents an perfect opportunity for the Oranje to kick-start their tournament, a team that were outstanding from an attacking perspective prior to the winter World Cup. That makes NETHERLANDS to win with a -2 GOAL HANDICAP is a confident play at a surprisingly high 6/4. CLICK HERE to back Netherlands to win with -2 goal handicap with Sky Bet If attacking play and goals are expected of the Netherlands in this match-up with Qatar, one player stands out at the prices to hit the back of the net. The 11/2 about right wing-back DENZEL DUMFRIES TO SCORE ANYTIME is too big given his role in the team. CLICK HERE to back Denzel Dumfries to score anytime with Sky Bet

Louis van Gaal's side are set up to offer Dumfries freedom to get forward, something he has done throughout the tournament — at times to the detriment of his team. However, with the likely return of Memphis Depay to the line-up, and the sheer weakness of the opposition, this fixture is framed for Dumfries to flourish at the offensive end. Backing him to score is the play against Qatar.

Netherlands v Qatar best bets and score prediction 2.5pts Netherlands to win with -2 goal handicap at 6/4 (Sky Bet, PaddyPower, Betfair Sportsbook)

1pt Denzel Dumfries to score anytime at 11/2 (bet365) Score prediction: Netherlands 5-0 Qatar (Sky Bet odds: 14/1) Odds correct at 2100 GMT (26/11/22)