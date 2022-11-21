Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
World Cup
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
World Cup
Latest Odds
Our preview of Netherlands v Ecuador with best bets

Netherlands v Ecuador tips: World Cup 2022 best bets, predictions and preview

By Jake Osgathorpe
12:39 · WED November 23, 2022

Both the Netherlands and Ecuador won their opening game, putting them in a great position to qualify. Jake Osgathorpe provides a best bet as the pair clash.

Football betting tips: Netherlands v Ecuador

2pts Under 2.5 Goals at 4/5 (bet365)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Sky Bet offer World Cup -> https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-10-get-40-fb?sba_promo=ACQ10G40FB&dcmp=SL_ACQ_B10G40&aff=688

Group favourites the Netherlands secured an important win against AFCON champions Senegal in matchday one, though they were far from impressive in the victory.

The same can be said for Ecuador, who spoiled the party of hosts Qatar by beating them 2-0, though Qatar were so bad it's hard to get a read on the South Americans after just that game.

We know for certain though that this game will be a much bigger test for what is a talented Ecuadorian side.

The Dutch, while deserving winners against Senegal, were far from their swashbuckling best, racking up just 0.44 xGF before the opener in the 84th minute.

That underwhelming attacking display did come against a solid defensive side, and while Ecuador aren't perhaps as trustworthy as the African side at the back, they have shown enough to suggest they will be as tough to beat.

Kick-off time: 16:00 GMT, Friday

TV Channel: ITV 1

Netherlands 3/4 | Draw 5/2 | Ecuador 7/2

DELETE CAPTION World Cup cross-sell image - use link https://www.sportinglife.com/football

The South Americans are unbeaten in seven games since World Cup qualifying ended, keeping seven clean sheets!

During qualifying they also held Brazil and Argentina to 1-1 draws, so have the capability to nullify the Dutch here.

At the other end of the pitch though, they are far from prolific. In those same seven games post-qualifying, Ecuador have managed to score just four times.

The Netherlands did a great defensive job on Senegal in their opener, limiting them to just 0.76 xG, so we could witness a very cagey game of few chances on Friday.

That all means UNDER 2.5 GOALS makes plenty of appeal at a price of 4/5.

Add to all of the above the fact that a point probably suits both sides after opening game wins, and a low-scoring encounter could be on the cards.

Netherlands v Ecuador best bets and score prediction

  • 2pts Under 2.5 Goals at 4/5 (bet365)

Score prediction: Netherlands 1-0 Ecuador (Sky Bet odds: 11/2)

Odds correct at 1115 GMT (23/11/22)

World Cup daily best bets blue
ALSO READ: Our best bets for every game on every day of the World Cup

World Cup: More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS