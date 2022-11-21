Group favourites the Netherlands secured an important win against AFCON champions Senegal in matchday one, though they were far from impressive in the victory.

The same can be said for Ecuador, who spoiled the party of hosts Qatar by beating them 2-0, though Qatar were so bad it's hard to get a read on the South Americans after just that game.

We know for certain though that this game will be a much bigger test for what is a talented Ecuadorian side.

The Dutch, while deserving winners against Senegal, were far from their swashbuckling best, racking up just 0.44 xGF before the opener in the 84th minute.

That underwhelming attacking display did come against a solid defensive side, and while Ecuador aren't perhaps as trustworthy as the African side at the back, they have shown enough to suggest they will be as tough to beat.