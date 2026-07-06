Mexico 2-3 England: Jude Bellingham inspires at Azteca to overcome Jarell Quansah red card and reach quarter-finals

The Three Lions produced one of their greatest ever tournament performances, surviving the final 36 minutes - plus 11 minutes of stoppage time - with 10 men after Jarell Quansah was sent off.

Further drama was added to a hugely anticipated match when kick-off was delayed for an hour due to severe storms, but that did not disrupt Thomas Tuchel’s side from delivering without doubt their best display so far this summer as they became only the third team to beat Mexico at the Azteca in 90 competitive matches.

England were calm and composed during the first half before seizing their opportunity when it came with Jude Bellingham scoring twice in 98 seconds to temporarily silence the home crowd.

Mexico responded before the break when Julian Quinones fired home a powerful finish, but England were immediately back in the ascendancy after half-time before Quansah's red card for a high challenge on Jesus Gallardo.

England responded to that setback by almost immediately restoring their two-goal cushion after Harry Kane converted a penalty following a foul on Anthony Gordon by goalkeeper Raul Rangel.

But Mexico fought back by converting a penalty themselves, when Kane was adjudged to have caught Brian Gutierrez in the area, allowing Raul Jimenez to score from the spot.

Facing intense pressure in a frantic closing spell, Tuchel introduced Dan Burn and Djed Spence and switched to a five-man defence which proved to be a tactical masterstroke, preventing Mexico from creating any further chances.

England then held firm through 11 tense minutes of stoppage time to seal a remarkable and hard-fought victory and clinch their quarter-final trip to Miami on Saturday at 22:00 BST.