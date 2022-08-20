Manchester United are off to a horrible start to the 2022/23 Premier League campaign, as they sit right at the bottom of the league table following embarrassing defeats to Brighton and Brentford.

After a disastrous 21/22 under the management of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and interim coach Ralf Rangnick, along with a shocking start this time around, the majority of the players look completely out of their depth and have not shown the signs of intelligence or natural ability to play within Erik ten Hag’s tactical system. Another season of disappointment would not be a surprise. For sure, it is not possible to ship out all the individuals who cannot deliver in a possession-based side in one summer transfer window, where the team are looking to confidently play out from the back and show composure in playing within tight spaces.

On the other hand, it is important to understand which players within the dressing room are good enough and which are simply not. With no further ado, we dig deep into the squad on who should be kept and who should be sold… Goalkeepers David de Gea With his shot-stopping ability declining since the summer of 2018, David de Gea has nothing else to offer to a Ten Hag team, as he lacks the ability to play as a sweeper keeper and with the ball at his feet. Verdict – Sell

Tom Heaton Considered as a short-term signing for the club, Tom Heaton hasn’t had the chance to prove himself and is unlikely to be in Ten Hag’s long-term plans. He will only be used in the cup games when required. Verdict – Sell Defenders Luke Shaw Despite his inconsistent performances and questionable mindset, Luke Shaw’s abilities and the lack of quality left-backs in the current market should allow him to remain as a squad player. Verdict – Keep (squad player)

Tyrell Malacia Although it is too early to decide on Tyrell Malacia but, following the impressive and positive pre-season tour he has had, he should be seen as a regular starter soon rather than later. Verdict – Keep (starter)

Lisandro Martinez He may be targeted by the opposition due to his lack of physical height, but Lisandro Martinez is yet to put a single foot wrong and has been one of the side’s best progressors of the ball. The Argentina international will play a crucial role in assisting Ten Hag to implement his foundations. Verdict – Keep (starter)

Eric Bailly When noting his injury issues alongside the current depth within the centre-back department, it makes sense for financial and footballing reasons to offload Eric Bailly. Verdict – Sell

Phil Jones Just like Bailly, Phil Jones has been battling with injury problems for majority of his career and he should not be kept as a passenger within the squad. The club must be ruthless with how they deal with their deadwood players. Verdict – Sell

Harry Maguire With his lack of recovery pace and poor positioning on the defensive side of the game, Harry Maguire should not be seen as a regular starter of a team that wants to aim for titles and trophies. Nevertheless, he can keep his position in the squad, as it would be difficult to sell him after the club had spent £85million on him a couple of years ago. Verdict – Keep (squad player)

Raphael Varane He may not have had the best debut season at United due to his battle with injuries, but Raphael Varane is the type of defender that brings quality and great composure to the backline. Verdict – Keep (starter)

Victor Lindelof Victor Lindelof has fallen down the pecking order over the last couple of months, but an intelligent player like himself and with his range of passing should be kept as a crucial squad player. Verdict – Keep (squad player)

Axel Tuanzebe Having spent the last couple of years out on loan, the 24-year-old should be given the opportunity to be placed onto the transfer market, which would be the best outcome for all parties involved. Verdict – Sell

Aaron Wan-Bissaka With recent reports linking Aaron Wan-Bissaka with a potential return to Crystal Palace, United should not stand in the way of a possible deal, as the player does not have the dribbling or passing quality to become a regular starter under Ten Hag. Verdict – Sell

Diogo Dalot Would be a brilliant player if he was aggressive defensively and showed more consistency on the attacking side of the game. Should be given a full season to prove himself to the manager. Verdict – Keep (squad player)

Midfielders Alejandro Garnacho Considered as one for the future, Alejandro Garnacho could be effectively used in the Europa League competition and the cup fixtures. If not, a loan move would help to improve his qualities and knowledge of the game. Verdict – Keep (loan out if necessary)

Bruno Fernandes From being a quality creator and goalscorer to a frustrating and inconsistent individual since Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival, Bruno Fernandes has had his fair ups and downs at the club. However, with the side lacking creativity and goals within the squad, it is important to keep the player in and out of the team rather than phasing him out. Verdict – Keep (squad player)

Christian Eriksen Given his technical ability and intelligence to read the game, Christian Eriksen has the capability to play as a number six, number eight and as a number ten, which makes him one of the most important players in the squad for Ten Hag. His ability to influence in the game cannot be denied. Verdict – Keep (starter)

Fred Fred has proven to be one of the side’s most consistent players at playing inconsistently. Though, with the arrival of Casemiro, he could be utilised in a position higher up the pitch, an area where he can thrive. Verdict – Keep (squad player)

Scott McTominay Played a good number of games under Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick, but Scott McTominay has never shown defensive strengths or technical quality in the middle of the pitch. Should not be playing for a team that wants to return to the pinnacle of English football. Verdict – Sell

Donny van de Beek Previously having a difficult time to cement a position in the team due to quality of Bruno Fernandes, Donny van de Beek will now believe he has a chance to prove himself under a manager that knows how to get the best out of him. Verdict – Keep (sell if player wants out)

Forwards Anthony Elanga Although he may not have the elite qualities to be considered as a regular starter, his ability to press off the ball, play in a simple yet effective manner, and be utilised in the Europa League competition, gives enough reasons to keep him in the squad for the 22/23 season. Verdict – Keep (squad player)

Anthony Martial The Frenchman has failed to reach his potential during his time at the club, where he no longer has the energy and motivation to prove himself. Another player that needs to be moved on ruthlessly. Verdict – Sell

Amad Diallo Amad Diallo is another player that is regarded as one for the future, but possibly one that can be an impact with the lack of depth in the forward department. However, his lack of physicality and height may be considered as an area of weakness, making him an easy to player to defend against. Verdict – Keep (loan out if necessary)

Cristiano Ronaldo There is no doubt that Cristiano Ronaldo is an elite goalscorer, though Ten Hag systems consists of the striker providing intelligent movement and good link-up play, which is something that the 37-year-old is not able to produce. He should have been granted his wish of being allowed to leave the club this summer. Verdict – Sell

Jadon Sancho Jadon Sancho is the key piece to Ten Hag’s style of play, someone who can create chances through his trickery and his movement, along with helping to get the best out of his teammates in midfield and attack. Once he is moved onto the left flank, the Old Trafford faithful will see the best of him. Verdict – Keep (starter)

Marcus Rashford He has had his own ups and downs over the last couple of years, just like a number of talented Manchester United players, but an injury-free Marcus Rashford deserves a full season under a tactically competent boss after he has played through knocks and injuries during the Solskjaer era. He should not be seen as a regular starter, especially if Antony or Cody Gakpo are to join the club. Verdict – Keep (squad player)