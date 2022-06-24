Christian Eriksen’s return to professional football was one of the most compelling storylines of last season.

Not content with merely making it back on a pitch, the Dane shone for Brentford on a six-month contract, registering one goal and four assists in 11 Premier League appearances. His performances generated interest from more than just the Bees. Recent reports claim Manchester United and Tottenham want to sign Eriksen as a free agent this summer with Newcastle also mentioned as potential suitors. All this while Brentford’s contract offer remains on the table. The 30-year-old finds himself at a career crossroads just one year after suffering a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020. He has options. But which team would be the best fit for Eriksen? The Danish international still has the perfect skill set for the modern game, as demonstrated by his successful spell at Brentford. It might make most sense for Eriksen to stay at Griffin Park, but he might never get another opportunity to prove he can still perform at the elite level.

United need another midfield creator and Eriksen would fit the bill. The 30-year-old averaged a goal or assist every 187.5 minutes for Brentford last season - this is a better average than any registered by a Manchester United player. Only Bruno Fernandes (195 minutes per goal/assist) came close. On top of this, Eriksen created 2.9 chances per 90 minutes - this too was a better tally than any United player. It’s not yet known which formation Erik ten Hag will use as Manchester United manager, but his track record at Ajax suggests he will need midfield creators who can both carry the ball in quick transition and pass through an opposition low block. Whether as a number 10, a left-sided attacker or even an advanced midfielder in a central trio, Eriksen would be a useful squad member.

The right system at Spurs? There’s also reason to believe Eriksen would be a good fit for Spurs. Antonio Conte’s 3-4-2-1 system would give the Dane the freedom to operate in behind a central striker - this is Eriksen’s best position. Harry Kane, Dejan Kulusevski and Son Heung-min would be ahead of the 30-year-old in the Tottenham pecking order, but Conte needs options to compete on four fronts next season. Eriksen is in the 79th percentile for progressive carries per 90 minutes (5.08), something that would help him integrate into a Spurs side that likes to play in quick transition. Given that Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma’s role in Conte’s team is to drive the ball forward, it’s even possible that Eriksen could be used in a deeper position, although his defensive numbers suggest he couldn’t be relied upon to break up opposition moves as Spurs need in this area of the pitch.